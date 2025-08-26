Partial deal with Hamas off the table ahead of Israeli Cabinet meeting

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not put Hamas’s partial hostage-release deal on the agenda when the country’s Security Cabinet convenes on Tuesday, insisting instead on a comprehensive agreement that sees all of the captives released and ends the war on Jerusalem’s terms.

Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza currently hold 50 hostages, of whom 20 are alive according to Israeli estimates. Meanwhile, the military is preparing for a major operation in Gaza City, one of Hamas’s last strongholds in the Strip.

Hebrew news outlet Channel 12 reported on the cabinet developments, citing senior Israeli officials as saying that Hamas’s acceptance of a partial ceasefire proposal to release half the living hostages, confirmed by the White House on Aug. 19, is a deceptive tactic to secure a ceasefire and retain control in Gaza.

The officials emphasized strict coordination between Israel and the United States on the issue, emphasizing that “there will be no partial deal.”

Hawkish ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlements and National Missions Orit Strook, are pushing for a formal Cabinet vote to definitively rule out partial agreements, although it’s unlikely this demand will be accepted, according to Channel 12, as Jerusalem aims to keep all negotiation options open.

Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons, updated the families of the hostages that professional negotiations with an Egyptian delegation were underway to discuss a deal releasing all hostages and ending the conflict on Israel’s terms.

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Monday at the White House that the war in Gaza would reach a “conclusive ending” in a matter of weeks.

“I think within the next two to three weeks you’re going to have [a] pretty good conclusive ending. It’s a hard thing to say because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years, if you want to know. That’s been a hotbed forever,” said Trump.

Trump also repeated that the number of live hostages could actually be less than 20. He turned to U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, asking him if it was 20 or fewer. Witkoff replied: “I hope it’s 20.” Trump then said “he hopes it’s 20, because some could be dead.”

Netanyahu met with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) at his office in Jerusalem on Monday, according to a readout from the premier’s office.

The two discussed the Israeli Security Cabinet’s recent decision to advance the war into Gaza City, which Netanyahu said was “unequivocal.” The prime minister also told Ernst that “Israel will act with determination and strength in order to return all our hostages and defeat Hamas,” and that “these missions are intertwined,” according to the readout.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir stated on Sunday that the goals of the first phase of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” have been met as the military starts the next stage, focusing on Gaza City.

“We have met the three objectives of the operation, including degrading Hamas, distancing threats from the border and from the communities, and as a result of the military pressure we created the conditions for the release of the hostages,” said Zamir during a visit with Israeli Navy forces, meeting with top commanders and touring the main naval base in Haifa.

The IDF chief in his remarks also emphasized the importance of constantly acting to “weaken and thwart” threats as the Jewish state continues to fight a multi-front war against its enemies.

He also discussed the expanding operations in the Gaza Strip authorized by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz last week.

“The IDF continues to prepare for the expansion of the operation with a focus on Gaza City, and the Navy must be ready both for defense and to support the ground troops in operation,” said Zamir. “The campaign continues, and we will keep acting until all the war’s objectives are achieved, security is strengthened, and victory is secured.”