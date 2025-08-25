Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Decision to advance into Gaza City ‘unequivocal,’ Netanyahu tells Ernst

“Israel will act with determination and strength in order to return all our hostages and defeat Hamas,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) at his office in Jerusalem on Aug. 25, 2025. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
(Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) at his office in Jerusalem on Monday, according to a readout from the premier’s office.

The two discussed the Israeli Security Cabinet’s recent decision to advance the war into Gaza City, which Netanyahu said was “unequivocal.” The prime minister also told Ernst that “Israel will act with determination and strength in order to return all our hostages and defeat Hamas,” and that “these missions are intertwined,” according to the readout.

Netanyahu also met with Ernst and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) in Jerusalem in April and thanked the members of Congress “for their personal and bipartisan support for the State of Israel throughout the war” against the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

