JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsU.S.-Israel Relations

Plurality of Israelis say interests better served by Trump than Biden

There were sharp divisions across the political lines, with 61% of respondents on the right choosing Trump versus 78% percent of those on the left supporting Biden.

Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump on the campaign trail in 2020. Source: Trump campaign via Facebook/Biden Campaign via Facebook.
Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump on the campaign trail in 2020. Source: Trump campaign via Facebook/Biden Campaign via Facebook.
Edit
(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

A plurality of Israelis believe it would be better for the country if Donald Trump wins November’s U.S. presidential election, according to the Israel Democracy Institute’s April 2024 Israeli Voice Index.

Respondents were asked: “In terms of Israel’s interests, which of the two candidates for the U.S. presidency would be better?”

Overall, 37% said a Trump presidency would be better for the Jewish state, compared to 29% for a second term for President Joe Biden. Among Jewish Israelis, 42.5% prefer Trump versus 32% for Biden. Among Arab Israelis, a large majority (68%) said there was no difference between the two, 13% preferred Trump and 14% said Biden would be better.

There were sharp divisions across the political lines, with those on the left heavily favoring Biden (9% to 78%), the center somewhat supporting him (23% to 48%) and the right heavily favoring Trump (61% to 13%).

In March, a Channel 12 survey found that 72% of respondents who voted for parties in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition said they preferred Trump, while 8% chose Biden. By contrast, 55% of respondents who cast a ballot for parties in the Israeli opposition preferred Biden, compared to 23% for Trump.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates