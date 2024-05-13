Plurality of Israelis say interests better served by Trump than Biden

(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

A plurality of Israelis believe it would be better for the country if Donald Trump wins November’s U.S. presidential election, according to the Israel Democracy Institute’s April 2024 Israeli Voice Index.

Respondents were asked: “In terms of Israel’s interests, which of the two candidates for the U.S. presidency would be better?”

Overall, 37% said a Trump presidency would be better for the Jewish state, compared to 29% for a second term for President Joe Biden. Among Jewish Israelis, 42.5% prefer Trump versus 32% for Biden. Among Arab Israelis, a large majority (68%) said there was no difference between the two, 13% preferred Trump and 14% said Biden would be better.

There were sharp divisions across the political lines, with those on the left heavily favoring Biden (9% to 78%), the center somewhat supporting him (23% to 48%) and the right heavily favoring Trump (61% to 13%).

In March, a Channel 12 survey found that 72% of respondents who voted for parties in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition said they preferred Trump, while 8% chose Biden. By contrast, 55% of respondents who cast a ballot for parties in the Israeli opposition preferred Biden, compared to 23% for Trump.

