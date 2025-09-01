President Herzog to bestow the nation’s highest civilian recognition

( Sept. 1, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

President Isaac Herzog announced on Sunday the award of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to nine men and women who have made exceptional contributions to the State of Israel.

The medal winners are:

• Dr. Miriam Adelson, a pioneering scientist, physician and addiction treatment specialist who has devoted her life to groundbreaking research in the field of drug rehabilitation and fighting stigmas surrounding addiction. She is the publisher of the Israel Hayom daily newspaper.

• Dr. Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the German media group Axel Springer, is a brave voice against antisemitism and a staunch supporter of Israel. He has demonstrated unprecedented solidarity with Israel during the current war.

Philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson at the International Women’s Day Gala in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2025. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon.

• Judge George Karra, the first Arab Christian to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court, is known for his courageous and fair rulings. He is a symbol of equality before the law and integration in Israeli society.

• Moti Malka, the founder of the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra, led the multicultural revolution in music. He made Andalusian music part of the Israeli cultural map.

• Professor Avi Ohry is one of the world’s leading rehabilitation physicians and experts in treating war-wounded individuals. A captive during the Yom Kippur War, he led rehabilitation medicine in Israel and rehabilitated thousands of patients.

• Professor Dina Porat, a leading Holocaust researcher who has written foundational books in the field, leads the fight against antisemitism. She serves as academic advisor at Yad Vashem.

• Galila Ron-Feder Amit, a leading children’s and youth author who has written hundreds of books that have shaped entire generations. Her works instill values of curiosity, tolerance and love of homeland.

• Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, leads a path of moderation and unity. A symbol of the covenant of life between the Druze community and the State of Israel.

• Dr. Yossi Vardi is instrumental in building Israel’s high-tech industry and founder of Mirabilis (ICQ). He invested in and established dozens of high-tech companies and serves as a mentor to thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide.

The Presidential Medal is awarded to those “Who through their talents, service or in any other way, made an outstanding contribution to the State of Israel or humanity.” The medal was the brainchild of Israel’s ninth president, Shimon Peres, and was first awarded in 2012.

Upon entering office, Herzog appointed an advisory committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Professor Yoram Danziger, to recommend worthy candidates for the medal on a regular basis.

Since then, the president has awarded the medal to prominent figures in Israel and worldwide in various fields, including heads of state, key social figures from different sectors, and Jewish leaders in Israel and abroad.

The Presidential Medal will be awarded in a ceremony expected to take place at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after the High Holidays.

Herzog personally notified each winner of his or her selection, and in each conversation, the president said: “In each and every one of you, I see a figure providing personal example. Your unique contribution is an example of activity worthy of special recognition.

“The State of Israel owes you deep gratitude for your work, for the uncompromising commitment to values of excellence, solidarity and innovation, and for your outstanding contribution to strengthening Israeli society and defending and advancing Israel’s reputation in the world.”

The president mentioned and emphasized that “even at these moments, the hostages remain in all our hearts—we do not forget them, and continue to act and pray for their swift return.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.