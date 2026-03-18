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Lidor Sultan

A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of German media group Axel Springer, attends a session on "The New Media Making Tomorrow" at the Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem, Oct. 21, 2009. Photo by Kobi Gideon/Flash90.
Israel News
President Herzog to bestow the nation’s highest civilian recognition
Sep. 1, 2025
Lidor Sultan
Dolphin
Israel News
2,150-year-old dolphin artifact seized in Jerusalem
Aug. 21, 2025
Lidor Sultan
Eliya Cohen
Israel News
Former hostages gather at Western Wall for priestly blessing
The chief rabbis of Israel, the rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and the mayor of Jerusalem attended the ceremony.
Apr. 15, 2025
Lidor Sultan
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Nobel laureates make bold peace prize offer to Trump in bid to save hostages from Hamas
Four of Israel’s most distinguished scientists, including three Nobel laureates, have appealed directly to the U.S. president, warning that time is running out.
Feb. 13, 2025
Lidor Sultan
Rescue forces near the scene where young Israelis were swept in the flooding of the Tzafit Stream near the Dead Sea on April 26, 2018. Heavy rainfall caused flooding across the desert, causing many streams to overflow. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Six years after Negev flash flood disaster: Academy heads convicted
According to the judge, director Yuval Kahan “exploited his position” to override safety concerns, creating pressure on other staff members to proceed with the trip despite the risks.
Nov. 18, 2024
Lidor Sultan