Quentin Tarantino buys Tel Aviv property for $13.8 million

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his spouse, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, recently bought property in Tel Aviv for an estimated 50 million shekels (~$13.8 million), Hebrew media reported on Sunday.

The land, approximately half an acre, currently has two old buildings on it, according to Israeli business daily Globes.

The couple plans to demolish the two adjacent houses and erect one large home instead, according to the report.

The property is situated in the northern Tel Aviv neighborhood of Tel Baruch, at the corner of Yaakov and Maskit Streets. The neighborhood boasts relatively large homes on spacious lots, and provides plenty of privacy for its residents north of the Yarkon River.

Many are currently being demolished in favor of newer, more contemporary homes.

The two lots purchased by the famous couple are a combined 23,464 square feet, according to Globes.

The previous owner, Israeli businessman Nissim Cabilly, bought the land for 35 million shekels ($9.7 million) in 2021, according to the report.

Tarantino and Pick have been looking for a house in the area for years, the report added.

Currently they live in a rented apartment in northern Tel Aviv near the city’s largest plaza, Kikar HaMedina.

Globes reported that the new property was registered four months ago in the names of Pick and Quentin Jerome Zastoupil, which is the surname of Tarantino’s adoptive father.

In May 2024, it was announced that Pick has been cast as the lead female role in a new American action thriller titled “The Perfect Gamble,” and directed by Israeli-American producer and filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser (Danny A.).

In the film, Pick will star alongside actors David Arquette (“Scream”) and Danny A. in the leading roles. The movie, produced by Yoav Gross, will be shot in Israel and follows the story of two gamblers who are released from prison and open an illegal casino. Pick is set to portray the girlfriend of one of the two protagonists, who become entangled with the mafia throughout the film.

Eight days after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel, Tarantino paid a surprise visit to the western Negev to visit military bases and support the Israel Defense Forces.

Tarantino toured the area, spoke to soldiers, encouraged them and took pictures with them.

Tarantino and Pick have lived in Israel for four years with their son and daughter.