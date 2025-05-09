Rock-throwing terrorists injure Israeli baby in Jordan Valley

( May 9, 2025 / JNS)

Several terrorists threw rocks at an Israeli car and bus near the town of Na’ama in the Jordan Valley on Thursday evening, lightly injuring an infant.

The baby, who was on the bus during the attack, received medical attention at the scene, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Following the incident, security forces were deployed to the area and were searching for the attackers.

On Wednesday, three people were wounded in two separate terrorist-incidents; a shooting attack in northern Samaria where two people were seriously wounded, and a car-ramming in Judea in which one person was injured.

These latest attacks are part of an uptick in Arab violence throughout Judea and Samaria. On Friday, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, commander of the IDF Central Command, visited the Jordan Valley and Emekim Brigade during a recent military exercise. During his visit, he met with battalion commanders and other officers to discuss the importance of training and operational readiness amid evolving challenges in the region and preparations for the formation of a new Eastern Division.

“We’re on the brink of a significant transformation regarding the eastern front — and in many ways, that transformation is already underway,” Bluth said. “The threats are changing — Syria is not what it was, and our enemies have shifted tactics. We have to adapt accordingly,” according to an IDF statement posted on X.

He added that with developments unfolding in Gaza, the phenomenon of lone-wolf attackers is likely to persist. “Those attackers must be confronted by highly capable frontline forces that leave no room for doubt — the terrorist must be eliminated.”

“In the end, we remain steadfast in our vision: where terrorism is met with military force, and the civilian population can continue to live their daily lives in peace.”