Rubio meets with Hamas hostage survivors, families in DC

( July 26, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday reaffirmed his “unwavering commitment” to securing the release of the 50 hostages still held by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

“I reaffirm my unwavering commitment—100%—to achieving a hostage deal that brings every hostage home and ends the fighting,” said Rubio, speaking in Washington during a meeting with survivors and families of the captives.

According to a statement from the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, relatives shared the daily torment of not knowing the fate of their loved ones and urged decisive leadership to seize what they described as a narrowing window of opportunity.

“We are deeply grateful to Secretary Rubio for taking the time to meet with us and for his unwavering commitment to our loved ones,” the statement read.

“We trust that President Trump and his administration will do everything in their power to ensure this deal does not collapse and that this pressing opportunity is not lost,” it continued. “This is a critical moment. The deal must be finalized—and it must bring every single one of them home.”

On Thursday, U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff said that the Trump administration would examine “alternative options” to bring home the captives as Hamas “does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” he added, emphasizing that Washington remains “resolute” in achieving peace.

The announcement came shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated that “in light of the response delivered by Hamas this morning,” Jerusalem had decided to recall its negotiators for consultations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, “Steve Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal. Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region.”