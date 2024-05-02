Safe Campus Scholarship encourages transfer students to Touro University

(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

Touro University in New York City announced that it would grow its Touro Safe Campus Scholarship to enable students threatened by campus antisemitism to transfer to its New York School of Career and Applied Studies (NYSCAS) this fall. The fund covers 25% of tuition.

The scholarship began after the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Touro says it “has successfully maintained a conflict-free campus focused on education, and is prepared to provide financial assistance to students who seek a safe and supportive academic environment.”

Its educational system includes 36 campuses across six states, plus medical and dental schools.

Alan Kadish, president of Touro University, said students came because “they know they will receive a rigorous education in an environment committed to diversity of students and ideas. College students should be focused on their studies and shouldn’t have to experience hate, violence and antisemitism while pursuing their education and professional training.”

He said the school had become “appalled by the inability of university leaders to address the rising antisemitism on campuses. This has inspired Touro to create solutions that protect people seeking higher education while staying true to our school’s founding mission.”

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT