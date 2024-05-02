JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsSchools & Higher Education

Safe Campus Scholarship encourages transfer students to Touro University

The scholarship began after the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Lander College for Women, part of the Touro University system, Credit: Jim Henderson via Wikimedia Commons.
Lander College for Women, part of the Touro University system, Credit: Jim Henderson via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

Touro University in New York City announced that it would grow its Touro Safe Campus Scholarship to enable students threatened by campus antisemitism to transfer to its New York School of Career and Applied Studies (NYSCAS) this fall. The fund covers 25% of tuition.

The scholarship began after the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Touro says it “has successfully maintained a conflict-free campus focused on education, and is prepared to provide financial assistance to students who seek a safe and supportive academic environment.”

Its educational system includes 36 campuses across six states, plus medical and dental schools.

Alan Kadish, president of Touro University, said students came because “they know they will receive a rigorous education in an environment committed to diversity of students and ideas. College students should be focused on their studies and shouldn’t have to experience hate, violence and antisemitism while pursuing their education and professional training.”

He said the school had become “appalled by the inability of university leaders to address the rising antisemitism on campuses. This has inspired Touro to create solutions that protect people seeking higher education while staying true to our school’s founding mission.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates