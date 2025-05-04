Two soldiers KIA in Gaza, bringing IDF wartime toll to 853

( May 4, 2025 / JNS)

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed during clashes with Palestinian terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced Sunday morning.

The soldiers were identified as Capt. Noam Ravid, 23, from Sha’arei Tikva, and Staff Sgt. Yaly Seror, 20, from Omer. Both served in the IDF Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit.

According to an initial IDF investigation, the troops were struck by an explosion while inspecting the entrance to a tunnel located inside a building in Rafah.

A third soldier from the same unit was seriously wounded in the incident, the military said.

In a separate incident in northern Gaza, a reservist from the 7007th Battalion of the 16th “Jerusalem” Brigade was critically injured.

The families of the fallen and injured have been notified.

On Friday, an IDF soldier died in a car accident during operational activity in the Golan Heights, according to the IDF.

Sgt. Niv Dayag, 19, from Ramat Hasharon, served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion. During the crash, two additional soldiers in the 890th Battalion and a soldier from the 474th Brigade were lightly injured. The circumstances of the incident are under review.

Eight hundred and fifty-three Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist invasion of the northwestern Negev. Sixty-seven Israel Police officers have been killed in the line of duty during the same period.