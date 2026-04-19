Sponsored Content

The Argentine president will become the first foreign leader to light a torch at Israel’s official Independence Day event in Jerusalem, in recognition of his deep friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.
From Moroccan heritage preservation and Holocaust survivor testimony to contemporary concerns over antisemitism in North America, participants at the March of the Living reflect on legacy, loss and the fight against hatred.
“In a case where the court does not exercise its authority and does not discuss the dispute brought before it, the foundations of trust in the legal system and the principle of equality between litigants are violated.”
The Argentine president will become the first foreign leader to light a torch at Israel’s official Independence Day event in Jerusalem, in recognition of his deep friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.
From Moroccan heritage preservation and Holocaust survivor testimony to contemporary concerns over antisemitism in North America, participants at the March of the Living reflect on legacy, loss and the fight against hatred.
“In a case where the court does not exercise its authority and does not discuss the dispute brought before it, the foundations of trust in the legal system and the principle of equality between litigants are violated.”