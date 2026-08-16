Rogers leads El-Sayed 51%-47% in Michigan Senate race, poll suggests

Former congressman Mike Rogers, the Republican nominee for Senate in Michigan, leads Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the anti-Israel, Democratic nominee, 51% to 47%, according to a new Fox News poll .

“Mike Rogers is carrying the momentum and defying the map,” Alyssa Brouillet, spokeswoman for the Rogers campaign, told JNS. “It’s easy to see why.”

“Turns out Michiganders have an issue with Abdul raising their taxes, taking over their healthcare, emptying the prisons and killing their dogs,” she told JNS. “They know Mike Rogers will hold the line against this insanity and deliver real results for Michigan. We have a state to save.”

The survey, released Thursday, interviewed 1,006 Michigan voters via phone and online from Aug. 6-10. Fifty-four percent of state voters said that that they are extremely or very concerned that El-Sayed’s positions are too extreme, while 51% of voters said that Rogers is too close to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Though 91% of Democratic voters in the state back El-Sayed, only 69% of Democratic and independent voters that aren’t aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America support El-Sayed. Rogers holds an edge among independent voters in the state, 48%-43%, per the survey.

Fifty-five percent of Michigan voters support discontinuing military aid to Israel, while 44% favor continuing it, according to Fox.