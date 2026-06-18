Carey Todd Edwards, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after admitting he lied to agents about removing firearms from his home during an investigation into his online activity.
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.
“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
“Our hope is that HHS will ensure that if APA is going to continue to be a recipient of federal funds, that it comes into compliance with its obligations under the federal civil rights law,” Rebecca Harris of the Brandeis Center told JNS.
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.
Carey Todd Edwards, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after admitting he lied to agents about removing firearms from his home during an investigation into his online activity.
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.
“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
“Our hope is that HHS will ensure that if APA is going to continue to be a recipient of federal funds, that it comes into compliance with its obligations under the federal civil rights law,” Rebecca Harris of the Brandeis Center told JNS.
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.