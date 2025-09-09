‘This is your fate,’ Sen. Graham tells Oct. 7 supporters of Israeli strike on Qatar

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stated that he had a “very productive and candid meeting” with Ron Dermer, the Israeli strategic affairs minister, in Washington on Tuesday, on the same day that Israel struck what it said were Hamas targets in Qatar.

He called Dermer a “dear friend” and said the two discussed “today’s events and the way forward in the Middle East writ large.”

The senator said he also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who “stressed to me his admiration” for U.S. President Donald Trump, calling Trump’s support for Israel “historic, unrivaled and deeply appreciated.”

A staunch supporter of Israel, the South Carolina Republican stated that those who “planned and cheered on the Oct. 7 attack against Israel,” the greatest U.S. ally in the region, got what they deserved due to the Israeli strikes in Qatar.

“This is your fate,” Graham stated.

“To the Palestinian people: Your future depends on the political and military demise of Hamas. If Hamas lays down their weapons tomorrow, one of the most promising chapters in the history of the Palestinian people can begin,” Graham said. “To those who want this war to end: Insist that Hamas surrender now.

The senator told his “Israeli friends” that he understands the need to make sure there can never again be an attack like those on Oct. 7 and to ensure “that those who want to destroy the Jewish state are denied that capability.”

“I will always be your partner in this endeavor,” he said. “To Lebanon: Hezbollah is on my mind. To Syria: Choose wisely.”