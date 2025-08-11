Thousands rally in London for release of hostages held by Hamas

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central London on Sunday for the “National March for the Hostages,” organized by Stop The Hate UK and supported by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

The march, which began at 3 p.m., proceeded to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official residence at 10 Downing Street for a rally calling for the immediate release of hostages still held by Hamas.

Organizers said the event united the Jewish community with allies from across the United Kingdom, stressing the urgency of international action following the release of new videos showing hostages in dire conditions in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Speakers urged the British government to intensify diplomatic pressure for their release, warning that “time is running out.”

British barrister and international law expert Natasha Hausdorff took the stage, saying that a unified message was being sent to the government and to the prime minister “that they are actively harming the chances of us being able to bring the hostages home” by declaring their intention to recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Jerusalem meets certain demands.

Hausdorf led the crowd in a chant directed at Starmer and the government: “Let them go!”

Let my people go! — Natasha Hausdorff, August 10, 2025

Adam Ma’anit, cousin of slain hostage Tsachi Idan; and Ayelet Stavitsky, sister of slain hostage Nadav Popplewell, also spoke at the rally.

James J. Marlow, former CEO of the National Jewish Assembly in Britain, in an X post contrasted Sunday’s peaceful march with the weekly pro-Palestinian marches in the city.

“Not one has their face covered or is looking to fight the police. It’s a peaceful demonstration unlike what we see on Saturdays in London in support of Hamas,” he wrote.

The pro Israel march has now arrived at Number 10 Downing Street on Whitehall in London. Thousands have turned out in support of the hostages held remaining in Gaza.



Not one has their face covered or is looking to fight the police. It’s a peaceful demonstration unlike what we… pic.twitter.com/DcY7eMYSsk — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) August 10, 2025

London police confirmed there were no mass arrests connected to Sunday’s pro-Israel march for the hostages, the BBC reported. Only one individual, unaffiliated with the demonstration, was detained for common assault and a racially aggravated public order offense. The event itself remained largely peaceful under a significant police presence.

The Metropolitan Police arrested at least 466 people on Saturday in Parliament Square, London, for holding placards supporting Palestine Action, an anti-Israel group designated as a terrorist organization by British lawmakers in July.

Eight additional people were detained, including five on charges of assaulting police officers.