Three arrested after brawl at controversial Israeli-Palestinian memorial

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Police arrested three suspects after violence erupted outside a Reform synagogue in the central city of Ra’anana on Wednesday evening during a controversial Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony.

According to Israel’s Ynet outlet, the three are suspected of attacking attendees, as well as lightly injuring four police officers at the scene.

The event at the Beit Samueli synagogue saw around 80 Israelis gather to view a stream of the annual Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony, that was held simultaneously in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighborhood and in the town of Beit Jala near Bethlehem in Judea.

The event was organized by Combatants for Peace and the Parents Circle-Families Forum.

According to local media reports, several hundred protesters gathered outside the Ra’anana synagogue on Tuesday, with some of the activists throwing rocks and chanting, “Death to terrorists.”

“There were dozens, hundreds of protesters—violent people— and they didn’t let us in,” one of the ceremony attendees told Ynet. “I didn’t give up. Then one woman scratched me and someone else punched me in the face. The police pushed me inside, really quite roughly, they pushed me in. There were few officers, they couldn’t take control.”

The Israel Police stated it had been preparing in advance for the event, but that “a commotion broke out between protesters and participants.”

“Officers at the scene separated the sides and arrested three suspects for assault—including the assault on four officers, who sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene,” the statement continued.

“The suspects were taken for questioning at the police station, and based on the findings, the continuation of their detention will be considered,” it concluded.

The local head of the local Likud Party branch, Racheli Ben-Ari Sakat, warned that the protests were just the “opening shot” in the campaign.

“Thousands came to the protest today in Ra’anana against the Israeli traitors who held a Memorial Day ceremony for the [Hamas] Nukhba Forces who desecrated the honor of our children and our brothers [who died] by fire, murder, rape—they tore children from their parents and murdered them before their very eyes. They kidnapped, mutilated, murdered and raped. We will remember and not forget,” she stated.

“So everyone who came from outside Ra’anana—stay away, don’t defile our beautiful city. And to those in Ra’anana—consider this a warning.

We will no longer remain silent,” added Ben-Ari Sakat. “We will come out in our multitudes and protest against any activity that does not honor the fallen of Israel’s wars and victims of terrorism.”

In the past, bereaved Israelis have spoken out against the Parents Circle-Families Forum, saying that while it “claims to speak for five or six hundred bereaved Israeli or Palestinian family members,” it “exploit[s] bereavement to raise funds and promote ideological positions.”

The NGO, which is based in Ramat Gan and in the Palestinian Authority town of Beit Jala, is mainly financed by the U.S.-based New Israel Fund as well as Swiss, German and other European Union donors.