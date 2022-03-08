Two officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps were killed in a Monday airstrike reportedly conducted by Israel in the Damascus area, Iranian media have said.

According to a report by Ynet, Iranian sources issued a threat saying that “there is no doubt that Israel will pay the price for this crime.”

The report cited the Tasnim Iranian news agency, which is close to the IRGC, as naming the two operatives, though their roles were not detailed.

On Monday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that a reprisal by Damascus to apparent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in his country could occur at any time, Kan News reported on Monday.

“We can respond any day; we will not forget,” Mekdad told the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen television channel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosions that occurred in Damascus and other areas at 5 a.m. occurred when “Israeli missiles fired from the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights]” struck “posts and weapons warehouses of Iran-backed militias in the vicinity of Damascus international airport.”

Two people were killed in the strikes, reported Syrian state media.