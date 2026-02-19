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Anti-Israel graffiti found in snow at Yale University

Elijah Wiesel, a sophomore who saw the graffiti, told JNS that, while the incident does not appear to have had much campus impact, it seems to reflect “broader Jew-hatred on campus.”

Feb. 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler

Anti-Israel graffiti found in snow at Yale University

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Anti-Israel Graffiti at Yale
Anti-Israel graffiti found on the snow at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., on Feb. 18, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Elijah Wiesel.

Elijah Wiesel, a sophomore studying global affairs at Yale University, told JNS that he was “mildly annoyed” when he came across anti-Israel graffiti in the snow on campus on the morning of Feb. 18, but he is “pretty jaded to these things by now.”

Wiesel, who was headed to a Shacharit morning prayer service, shared photos of the graffiti with JNS, which showed the words “abolish ICE Free Palestine,” “Gaza dies Yale profits,” and “There was no ceasefire” spray-painted in red on Yale’s Cross Campus.

He said he heard there was also anti-Israel graffiti at the private Ivy League school’s Old Campus, which was removed before he could document it.

Anti-Israel graffiti found on the snow at Yale University, in New Haven, Conn., on Feb. 18, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Elijah Wiesel.
Anti-Israel graffiti found on the snow at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., on Feb. 18, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Elijah Wiesel.

A spokesperson for the university told JNS that “on Wednesday morning, messages that appear to have been spray-painted on the snow at Old Campus and Cross Campus were removed by the university, consistent with Yale’s policies on postering and chalking.”

Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at the Lawfare Project, told JNS that “trespassing and vandalism are criminal acts, and it’s up to Yale University to determine whether to pursue charges against any individuals alleged to be responsible.”

He added that “if those involved are members of the Yale community, the university is obligated to proceed under its own disciplinary policies.”

Wiesel told JNS that while the incident itself does not appear to have had much impact on campus, he does think it’s “reflective of broader Jew-hatred on campus, but I am thankful to Yale’s administration for their no-nonsense policy and decision-making around Yalies4Palestine.”

The university revoked its recognition of Yalies4Palestine as a campus student group last year.

He also told JNS that the university, which said the incident is under investigation, seems to be taking this particular graffiti incident “very seriously.”

Campus Antisemitism
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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