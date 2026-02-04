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CENTCOM conducts five airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria

The operations targeted an ISIS leader connected to an attack that killed U.S. service members in December.

UH-60 Black Hawk
A UH-60 Black Hawk with the 11th Combat Aviation Brigade flies during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations within designated areas of Iraq and Syria, June 6, 2022. Credit: Maj. Karl R. Cain II/U.S. Army.
(Feb. 4, 2026 / JNS)

The United States carried out five military strikes against Islamic State targets across Syria between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, targeting the group’s operational capabilities as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday.

According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces “located and destroyed an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node and weapons storage facilities with 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing and unmanned aircraft.”

“Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria,” stated Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

“Operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer,” he added.

The strikes are part of “Operation Hawkeye Strike,” which was launched following an ISIS ambush on Dec. 13 near Palmyra that targeted U.S. and Syrian partner forces. That attack killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter.

CENTCOM said that “after nearly two months of targeted operations, more than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured.” Among those killed was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, an ISIS leader targeted in a U.S. strike in northwest Syria on Jan. 16.

Al-Jasim was directly linked to the ISIS gunman responsible for the Dec. 13 Palmyra attack, according to CENTCOM.

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