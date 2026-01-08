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Civil rights commission to investigate rise in campus Jew-hatred

A bipartisan-led briefing will specifically examine how the federal government responded to allegations of antisemitism on college campuses since Oct. 7.

Pro-Palestinian “Day of Rage” at CUNY
Activists protest as part of a “Day of Rage” called by Hamas at CUNY’s Baruch College in Manhattan, Oct. 13, 2023. Credit: rblfmr/Shutterstock.
(Jan. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has scheduled a bipartisan public briefing on Feb. 19 “to investigate the increase in antisemitism on America’s college and university campuses.”

The investigation is being led by commissioners Peter Kirsanow, a Republican lawyer from Ohio appointed to the commission by former U.S. President George W. Bush, and Mondaire Jones, a Democrat and former congressman who represented New York’s 17th District.

The commission will examine “how the federal government responded to civil rights violations pertaining to Title VI, specifically allegations of antisemitism on college campuses.”

In particular, the commission will review how the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice have handled reports of campus Jew-hatred since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The inquiry will also assess how a sample of colleges and universities have responded to reported antisemitic incidents on their campuses since Oct. 7 and feature testimony from “current and former federal employees, impacted students and university officials, advocacy organizations and legal and policy experts.”

The in-person briefing will be followed by a public listening session on Feb. 20.

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