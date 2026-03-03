Six US service members killed in Iran operation, CENTCOM states

Six U.S. service members have been killed in action fighting Iran as of March 2, according to U.S. Central Command.

“U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region,” CENTCOM stated.

“As of 4 p.m. ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action,” the command added. “Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

On Monday, CENTCOM announced that a “fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.”

In a statement on March 1, CENTCOM announced that three service members had been killed and five had been seriously wounded as part of “Operation Epic Fury.”

“Each of these four laid down their lives to protect us from those that call for the death of America,” stated Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.). “They are heroes. We owe them, and their families, an unpayable debt.”

“Let us honor them by making our country worthy of their sacrifice,” he added.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) echoed the sentiment. “God bless our brave service members and their families,” he wrote. “Their dedication to serving our nation and defending the land of the free will never be forgotten. Pray for these families.”