Herzog, Huckabee meet to discuss US-Israel alliance against Iran

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in Jerusalem on March 6, emphasizing close strategic cooperation between the United States and Israel amid the ongoing conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran and its regional proxies.

Herzog described his interaction with Huckabee as a “wonderful meeting” arranged to discuss the “incredible partnership and this unique force of good” between the two countries as they confront what he called Tehran’s “empire of evil.”

“I believe that the coalition that we are seeing now emanating in the Middle East is a force of good,” Herzog said. “It’s a coalition of nations who want to seek a better future for the children of the Middle East.”

He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their teams for their work “day in and day out with the heroes on the frontier who are working all the time in order to change the course of history.”

“I utterly believe that once you undermine this empire of evil emanating from Tehran, we will be able to offer venues of peace, goodwill, and a prosperous future for the people of the Middle East,” Herzog added.

Huckabee praised Herzog’s leadership, noting that he “has been one of the most important friends that I have had since I have arrived here as ambassador.”

“This is not a pleasant time, but it is an important and a necessary time for us to say to the regime that you can’t keep killing Americans, Israelis, and, frankly, people all over the world,” the ambassador said. “This moment will be judged in history as a moment of change that will bring a better future for all.”

The meeting comes as Israeli and U.S. forces have carried out a series of strikes against Iranian targets and proxies in response to attacks and threats from the Islamic Republic, raising regional tensions. Recent developments include Iranian missile strikes on Israeli cities and U.S. military deployments to the Middle East, underscoring the scope of the conflict.