Jerusalem Israel’s ‘rightful capital,’ says Trump on anniversary of city’s recognition

President Donald Trump said on Dec. 6 that his decision on that day in 2017 to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to begin the process of moving the U.S. embassy there was “a transformative step forward in the pursuit of peace in the Middle East.”

“Today, eight years later, my administration renews its commitment to ushering in a new era of peace, prosperity and stability in the region and all around the world,” he stated.

“Since the establishment of the modern State of Israel in 1948, Jerusalem has served as its cultural and religious heart and the seat of its government,” the president stated. “However, for decades, weak politicians refused to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, despite Congress voting to support the action, because they believed that moving our embassy would harm the cause of peace in the region,” he continued.

“In recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving our embassy to that beautiful city, we acknowledged the rightful capital that stands at the heart of Israel’s traditions, government and heritage,” he said. “Now we stand on the doorstep of one of the greatest diplomatic achievements in history as a strong, durable and everlasting peace is emerging across the Middle East.”

The “significant peace agreement” that he has led between Israel and Hamas is a “monumental agreement,” which is a “massive leap toward an enduring peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people—one that ensures security, brings stability and offers hope for generations to come,” said Trump.