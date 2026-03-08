More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Jewish brothers, who play for Phillies and Blue Jays, enjoy teaming up for Israel in World Baseball Classic

“It’s nice not having to root against him in these at-bats coming up,” C.J. Stubbs said in Miami, of his brother Garrett Stubbs.

Mar. 7, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant

Jewish brothers, who play for Phillies and Blue Jays, enjoy teaming up for Israel in World Baseball Classic

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
CJ Garrett Stubbs
The brothers C.J. (left) and Garrett Stubbs, catchers and teammates for Team Israel, speak at a World Baseball Classic press conference in Miami on March 7, 2026. Photo by Jonathan D. Salant.

Growing up near San Diego, Garrett and C.J Stubbs used to play baseball in the backyard. Then the brothers, who are both catchers, played against each other. Now they’re teammates on Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

Garrett, who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies, said at a press conference at the World Baseball Classic on Saturday in Miami that the brothers have talked about growing up together “quite a bit” that week, “which has been really fun for us.”

“Those backyard games growing up as a kid, getting to actually do it on a stage that you dreamt about is a pretty incredible feat,” he said. “I think both of us have just discussed the backyard dream finally coming true on a big World Baseball Classic stage. It’s pretty awesome.”

Garrett and C.J., who is part of the Toronto Blue Jays organization, are sharing catching duties in addition to last names in this year’s tournament.

The brothers faced each other once they both became professional ballplayers, and C.J. said that he didn’t like that he had to hope that his brother lost.

“We’ve played against each other a couple times now in the past couple years, and it’s nice not having to root against him in these at-bats coming up,” C.J. said at the press conference.

“Even though I hit a homer,” Garrett responded.

“He did hit a homer, and everyone thought I told him the pitch, so that wasn’t good,” C.J. said. “But yeah, it’s a dream come true.”

Both brothers had bar mitzvahs, as their mother, Marti Gellens-Stubbs, who is Jewish, made her religion part of their upbringing. Their father, T. Pat Stubbs, is Catholic, and Garrett said that they celebrated Christmas and Easter in addition to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Playing on Team Israel is an “opportunity that we’re given to be Jewish Americans and represent that heritage that we grew up with,” Garrett said. “We get to represent being Jewish and go out there and have some fun on a baseball field with other baseball Jewish Americans, so it’ll be fun.”

C.J. recalled “showing up to Hebrew school in my baseball uniform and just looking back on those times and seeing how far we’ve taken being a Jewish American.”

“Now playing in the WBC and working then and now—it’s something special,” he said.

“I’m sure the other kids in class didn’t like it when we showed up stinky and sweaty to Hebrew school,” Garrett said.

He acknowledged that most Jews are not renowned for their ball-playing abilities.

“We’re not necessarily known as the most athletic bunch,” he said. “So getting to be on the same team on a field full of Jewish players is really fun, getting to know each other, getting to see the different backgrounds of where everyone grew up.”

Sports
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey
Michael Specht, Ramapo Town Council supervisor, called the incident “very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips