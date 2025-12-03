NBA: Avdija sets career high with 14 assists

Deni Avdija set a new NBA career high on Tuesday night, dishing out 14 assists and adding 25 points and eight rebounds for a double-double in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 121-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The defeat marked Portland’s third straight loss, dropping the team to 13-8 on the season.

Avdija continued his stellar run, once again leading Portland in points and assists and coming just two rebounds shy of a second straight triple-double. In 38 minutes, he shot six-of-15 from the field (three of seven from beyond the arc) and hit 10 of 15 free throws. He also posted a plus-minus of +11.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2020 and joined the Trail Blazers in 2024. Before moving to the NBA, the power forward, nicknamed “Turbo,” played for Maccabi Tel Aviv for four years.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.