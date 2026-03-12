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Old Dominion shooter previously convicted for supporting ISIS

FBI director Kash Patel said that the bureau is probing the attack, in which one was killed and two were wounded, as an act of terrorism.

Mar. 12, 2026
Andrew Bernard

Old Dominion shooter previously convicted for supporting ISIS

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FBI
FBI logo. Credit: Dzelat/Shutterstock.

A gunman who opened fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., on Thursday and killed one person and wounded two others was previously convicted of attempting to aid the terrorist group ISIS.

Law enforcement officials identified the shooter as Mohammed Bailor Jalloh, 36, of Virginia, NBC News reported. FBI director Kash Patel said that the FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Jalloh reportedly opened fire on a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps class at Old Dominion on Thursday morning. The two injured are reportedly in stable condition.

The victims have not been identified, but the New York Post reported that the deceased victim was the class instructor, a retired military officer.

Patel said students in the class subdued and killed Jalloh after he began shooting.

Jalloh was a former member of the Army National Guard who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017 for trying to provide material support to ISIS. Jalloh was born in Sierra Leone and was a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to the U.S. Department of Justice complaint.

He was released from prison in 2024.

Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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