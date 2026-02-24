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Texas rep taps Dallas rabbi as State of Union guest, likens Trump immigration policy to Nazi Germany

Rabbi David Stern’s voice is “most needed right now as we see human rights atrocities toward immigrants that bear a strong resemblance to those carried out by Hitler towards Jews,” Rep. Marc Veasey stated.

Feb. 24, 2026

Texas rep taps Dallas rabbi as State of Union guest, likens Trump immigration policy to Nazi Germany

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Marc Veasey
Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) speaking at the Meeting of the U.N. General Assembly’s Second Committee, in Vienna, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly via Creative Commons.

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas) announced that Rabbi David Stern, senior rabbi of Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, will attend the State of the Union address on Feb. 24 as his guest.

Stern has led the prominent Reform synagogue, described by the congressman’s office as the largest synagogue in the South and Southwest, since 1989.

“Rabbi Stern’s steadfast leadership and dedication to service, both within the Jewish community and across North Texas, exemplify the very best of our district,” Veasey stated.

In his announcement of Stern’s selection, Veasey praised the rabbi’s commitment to the community while sharply criticizing current U.S. immigration policy under the Trump administration, drawing comparisons to Nazi Germany.

“His commitment to promoting unity, combating hate and building bridges between communities is most needed right now as we see human rights atrocities toward immigrants that bear a strong resemblance to those carried out by Hitler towards Jews, across our nation,” Veasey stated.

In recent months, Stern has spoken publicly about immigration and human rights, including criticism of the administration’s practices. In a January sermon titled “What Has Become of Us,” he urged congregants to reflect on the nation’s moral responsibilities toward immigrants.

“Drawing on Jewish teachings about welcoming the stranger and honoring human dignity, Rabbi Stern called on communities to extend compassion and respect to all who seek opportunity,” according to Veasey.

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