More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump denies that Israel forced him into Iran strikes

“I might have forced their hand,” the president told reporters at the White House.

Mar. 3, 2026
Andrew Bernard

Trump denies that Israel forced him into Iran strikes

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Trump Epic Fury
U.S. President Donald Trump oversees “Operation Epic Fury” at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Fla., March 1, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump denied claims on Tuesday that Israel forced him into taking preemptive action against Iran.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump said that he believed that Iran was going to launch a first strike during talks between Tehran and Washington.

“We were having negotiations with these lunatics, and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first,” Trump said. “They were going to attack if we didn’t do it. They were going to attack first. I felt strongly about that.”

“If anything, I might have forced Israel’s hand, but Israel was ready, and we were ready,” he added.

Trump and officials in the administration have offered different accounts about the timing of the strikes on Iran and the nature of the “imminent threat” that Trump referenced when he announced major combat operations on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters at separate briefings on Monday that the strikes against Iran were necessary because Iran was rebuilding its conventional deterrent force of drones and missiles to protect its nuclear program.

“This operation needed to happen because Iran, in about a year or a year-and-a-half, would cross the line of immunity, meaning they would have so many short-range missiles, so many drones, that no one could do anything about it because they could hold the whole world hostage,” Rubio said.

Rubio also suggested that the U.S. joined airstrikes first launched by Israel because Iran would retaliate against U.S. forces and interests, regardless of whether or not the United States participated in the strikes.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action,” Rubio said. “We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.”

That portion of Rubio’s remarks has prompted a furious response from Democrats, who have accused Israel of dragging America into war.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with the Democrats, called Rubio’s comment “stunning” at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

“Have we now delegated the most solemn decision that can be made in our society, the decision to go to war, to another country?” King asked. “That’s the breathtaking implication of Secretary Rubio’s statement, which, to me, is the only explanation I’ve seen as to why this action was taken when it was.”

Trump’s comments in the Oval Office on Tuesday appear to be the first time that an administration official has claimed that Iran was poised to launch a first strike against the United States and its regional partners. He did not say what led him to believe that such an attack was imminent.

The president also fielded questions from reporters about the progress of operations against Iran and about the support and lack of support from some American allies.

Trump singled out Spain and the United Kingdom as “uncooperative” and “terrible.”

“We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain,” Trump said. “We don’t want anything to do with Spain.”

“I’m not happy with the U.K., either,” Trump added, citing Britain’s delay in providing the United States with access to its military bases until after Iran launched attacks against Cyprus. “This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

Merz told reporters that Germany supports the American effort to overthrow the Iranian government, which he called a “terrorist regime,” and that he and Trump would have discussions about “the day after.”

“We are on the same page in terms of getting this terrible regime in Tehran away,” Merz said. “We have to talk about the strategy, what is following after this regime? And we have to strategize on this entire region.”

Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a kindergarten in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, was damaged by shrapnel from a ballistic missile fired from Iran, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli daycare destroyed by Iranian cluster missile
“There could have been kids at this kindergarten,” said Rishon Letzion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. Credit: Twitter.
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
The Islamic Republic must open the Strait of Hormuz completely, “without threat,” or the United States will begin targeting its power plants, said the president.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir meets with local authority heads in Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 21, 2026, along with senior commanders. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir: Israel halfway through Iran campaign
IDF chief says strikes have weakened Iran’s regime and vows to push Hezbollah threat from border as “Operation Roaring Lion” enters fourth week.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin