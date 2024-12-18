Trump transition team reportedly considering Moskowitz to lead FEMA

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) is being considered for the position of administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency within the incoming Trump administration, two sources told CNN on Monday.

A third unnamed source near to the Trump transition team confirmed the claim, CNN reported.

If appointed, the Jewish congressman would be the highest-ranking Democrat in the administration.

Under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, Moskowitz served for two years as the director of Emergency Management, leading the state’s recovery from Hurricane Michael in 2018 and its COVID-19 response.

Moskowitz introduced legislation in September 2023 to establish FEMA as a cabinet-level federal agency that reports directly to the president.

In the private sector, he previously worked as general counsel and vice president of business development at the disaster response company AshBritt Environmental.