More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump transition team reportedly considering Moskowitz to lead FEMA

CNN reported that the Trump transition team has started reviewing the Jewish congressman from Florida as a candidate to lead the disaster management organization.

FEMA headquarters
FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Credit: ajay_suresh via Wikimedia Commons.
(Dec. 18, 2024 / JNS)

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) is being considered for the position of administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency within the incoming Trump administration, two sources told CNN on Monday.

A third unnamed source near to the Trump transition team confirmed the claim, CNN reported.

If appointed, the Jewish congressman would be the highest-ranking Democrat in the administration.

Under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, Moskowitz served for two years as the director of Emergency Management, leading the state’s recovery from Hurricane Michael in 2018 and its COVID-19 response.

Moskowitz introduced legislation in September 2023 to establish FEMA as a cabinet-level federal agency that reports directly to the president.

In the private sector, he previously worked as general counsel and vice president of business development at the disaster response company AshBritt Environmental.

Health Trump Administration Congress
EXPLORE JNS
The parents of Omer Neutra, Ronen and Orna, at a rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, marking 435 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
U.S. News
For Omer Neutra’s parents, 9/11 and Oct. 7 are forever linked
“Our job is to tell the true story and remember who were the victims and how just are the war Israel conducted and the war America and Israel are conducting in Iran against the source of the evil.”
September 11, 2026 06:02 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, visit the Gvanim School in the Mateh Asher Regional Council in northern Israel, on the first day of the school year, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Sharon Leibel/Flash90.
Israel News
In Rosh Hashanah message, Herzog calls for Jewish unity, pride
The Israeli president released his New Year’s greeting to Jewish communities around the world in eight languages.
September 11, 2026 01:52 AM
JNS Staff
Herzog Lipstadt
U.S. News
More than 5,000 leaders, public figures sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
“It’s an hour of crisis,” Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, told JNS. “I think it’s a time when you have to try every avenue.”
Sept. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Izzy Salant
Blinken
U.S. News
‘Complete fiction,’ Blinken says of ‘Haaretz’ report on Oct. 7 hostage offer
“For the record, this is false,” the former U.S. secretary of state wrote in response to a social media post about the article.
Sept. 9, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends
Yisrael Medad
Mark Levin. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Guest Contributor
Attempt to throw Netanyahu under the bus
Mark Levin