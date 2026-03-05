Health
The findings could also point to the presence of these metals in smaller fish species commonly consumed by humans.
The gift from the Jan Koum Family Foundation is expected to triple the size of the Jerusalem hospital.
The health minister visited the organization’s headquarters in Jerusalem and received briefings on its operations, technological systems and more.
The proposed reforms would phase out smoked medical cannabis in favor of oils and inhalers.
“Parents need help, because they are the anchor for their children,” the lead researcher told TPS-IL.
The PM delayed publication of his annual medical report to prevent Iranian “false propaganda” during the war.
Clalit study finds hospital-level care at home can improve outcomes as wartime pressures reshape patient treatment.
Across Israel, doctors push aside personal loss and damaged homes to care for their patients during the war with Iran.
Health officials warn most injuries happen en route to shelter, urging Israelis to prepare in advance and move safely to protected spaces.
“Every baby born here is a reminder of what we are fighting for, life itself,” said Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital.
“A society is ultimately judged by its ability to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” said the CEO of Israel’s largest healthcare provider.
In the past 24 hours 181 people were admitted: one with severe injuries, eight with moderate injuries, 162 with light injuries, four with anxiety and five under evaluation.
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