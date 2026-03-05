More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Health

Israeli rescue personnel search for a man who disappeared in an apparent shark attack off the coastal city of Hadera, April 22, 2025. Photo by Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israeli researchers detect industrial contaminants in Mediterranean sharks
The findings could also point to the presence of these metals in smaller fish species commonly consumed by humans.
May. 8, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center and soldiers transfer patients back to regular wards after the underground department established during the war was closed, in Jerusalem, April 10, 2026. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
Israel News
WhatsApp founder donates record $200 million to Shaare Zedek
The gift from the Jan Koum Family Foundation is expected to triple the size of the Jerusalem hospital.
May. 7, 2026
Alex Traiman
Israeli Health Minister Haim Katz (second from left) visits United Hatzalah’s national headquarters in Jerusalem on May 7, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
‘United Hatzalah a significant part of Israel’s emergency response system’
The health minister visited the organization’s headquarters in Jerusalem and received briefings on its operations, technological systems and more.
May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Medical cannabis. Credit: Pixabay.
Israel News
Medical cannabis overhaul in Israel sparks debate over smoking-based treatment
The proposed reforms would phase out smoked medical cannabis in favor of oils and inhalers.
May. 6, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
People take cover in a shelter in central Israel as air-raid sirens warn of incoming missile fire from Iran, March 4. 2026. Photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.
Israel News
Parents, not sirens, drive children’s stress levels during war, researchers say
“Parents need help, because they are the anchor for their children,” the lead researcher told TPS-IL.
May. 6, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu reveals early-stage prostate cancer treated successfully
The PM delayed publication of his annual medical report to prevent Iranian “false propaganda” during the war.
Apr. 24, 2026
Steve Linde
Dr. Moshe Sagi, an internal medicine specialist in Clalit’s Tel Aviv-Jaffa District, and Neta Nahmani, a home hospitalization nurse, on home-care day during the war, March 28, 2026. Credit: Clalit Health Services.
Feature
War accelerates health-care revolution in Israel
Clalit study finds hospital-level care at home can improve outcomes as wartime pressures reshape patient treatment.
Apr. 24, 2026
Howard Blas
A view of the destruction in Dr. Amir Shahar's home in Tel Aviv, March 2026. Credit: Clalit Yoseftal Medical Center.
Israel News
Healing others while their own homes are hit by Iranian missiles
Across Israel, doctors push aside personal loss and damaged homes to care for their patients during the war with Iran.
Mar. 16, 2026
Howard Blas
Patients and medical staff are seen in an underground parking area converted into a treatment ward at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, after many patients were relocated following the outbreak of war and missile fire from Iran toward Israel, March 8, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
3,195 to hospital in Israel since ‘Roaring Lion’ began
Health officials warn most injuries happen en route to shelter, urging Israelis to prepare in advance and move safely to protected spaces.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers hold babies born during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital.
Israel News
Petach Tikvah hospital gifts newborns ‘Roaring Lion’ outfits
“Every baby born here is a reminder of what we are fighting for, life itself,” said Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital.
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Lion’s Shield Hospital
Israel News
Israel sets up new rocket-protected hospital for vulnerable patients
“A society is ultimately judged by its ability to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” said the CEO of Israel’s largest healthcare provider.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of Ziv Medical Center in the Upper Galilee city of Safed, March 5, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israel News
More than 2,000 evacuated to hospitals since start of ‘Roaring Lion’
In the past 24 hours 181 people were admitted: one with severe injuries, eight with moderate injuries, 162 with light injuries, four with anxiety and five under evaluation.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Load More
OPINION
Kenneth Brander
Opinion
Unmasking Israel’s mental-health crisis
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander
Opinion
Medical organizations so quick to condemn Israel look away from Iran
Jay P. Greene
Anna Stanley
Opinion
Derailing the terror label: Lessons derived from multiple train attacks
Anna Stanley
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The Red Cross abandoned its mission in Gaza
Stephen M. Flatow
Gerald M. Steinberg
Opinion
International aid groups operating in Gaza must be held accountable
Gerald M. Steinberg
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Breaking the IDF
Mitchell Bard
Sharon Rosen Leib
Opinion
Grasping for hope in the Israeli darkness
Sharon Rosen Leib
Load More