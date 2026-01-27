Trying to prevent ‘bloodbath in Syria,’ Graham says

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee, which oversees foreign aid and the U.S. State Department, told Saudi Arabia to “man up for decency” and work to stop Syria’s attacks on its Kurdish population.

Graham issued his warning amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and attacks on autonomous Kurdish areas by the new Syrian government, which is trying to bring the entire country under its control.

Syrian forces have captured areas held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, but a ceasefire was arranged earlier this month. Meanwhile, the United States is trying to transfer captured ISIS fighters from a detention center in the region to Iraq.

Additionally, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are backing different sides in Yemen.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday, before departing for Iowa, that he had a “great conversation” with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and that things are going “very, very well” there, per White House pool reports.

Graham said he had “tried to work hard to chart a new path for relations” among Saudi Arabia, the United States and the region.

“The kingdom’s attack on the United Arab Emirates and their silence regarding the Syrian government’s constant assault on the Kurds has to change,” Graham stated. “Please understand that I am smart enough to know that Saudi Arabia has influence on the Syrian government, and I expect them to use it to keep the region from falling further into chaos.”

Graham is chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on state, foreign operations and related programs, giving him a strong voice in U.S. foreign policy.

“As previously stated, I am trying to work with the administration and regional partners to prevent a bloodbath in Syria against our Kurdish allies,” he stated. “It is now time for the region to change their ways and man up for decency.”