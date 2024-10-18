WATCH: Dramatic footage of Sinwar’s elimination

( Oct. 18, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

The Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson unveiled new details and footage from the death in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas and the chief architect of the Oct. 7 massacre.

Drone Footage showing the Leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar armed with a Stick and hiding behind several Chairs on the Second Floor of a Building, right before his Elimination. pic.twitter.com/a3tOcfFXWV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2024

In a video captured by an Israeli drone, shows Sinwar sitting on a couch inside a destroyed building. Upon noticing the drone hovering above him, Sinwar, who had lost a hand from earlier gunfire, throws a piece of wood at the drone in an effort to knock it down.

IDF soldiers at the scene of Sinwar’s elimination. Credit: Photo usage in accordance with Section 27A of the Copyright Law.

In his statement, the IDF spokesperson said: “For months, IDF and Shin Bet forces have been working to gather intelligence in order to eliminate Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization and one of the founders of its [Al-Qassam Brigades] ‘military’ wing. Sinwar had been hiding in an area our forces surrounded for an extended period.

“We didn’t know he was there, but we continued to act with determination. The forces found Sinwar with a [tactical] vest, a pistol and 40,000 shekels [nearly $11,000] in cash. He tried to flee, and our forces eliminated him.”

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s belongings when he died. Credit: IDF.

“There were no hostages with the terrorists we eliminated [Sinwar and two others, apparently his bodyguards],” the spokesperson clarified. “The forces are now scanning the area and are proceeding with the necessary caution.”

Regarding Sinwar’s earlier presence in the Rafah tunnel where the bodies of the six hostages, who were murdered in captivity, were discovered last month, he added: “After an investigation, we can confirm that Sinwar’s DNA was found in an underground tunnel, a few hundred meters from the tunnel where the hostages were killed.

“We had known Sinwar’s estimated location for some time despite the high level of secrecy that Hamas employed regarding his whereabouts,” military sources stated. “We knew he had been in Rafah, and we have been extracting information from underground tunnels there to understand where he was.”

