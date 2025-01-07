Weapons, ammunition found in home of man who made threats against Jews

( Jan. 7, 2025 / JNS)

Law enforcement in Beverly, Mass., discovered an extensive collection of weapons and ammunition at the home of a man who allegedly posted several threats against Jews on an internet image board.

Matthew Scouras, 34, was arrested on Monday after the FBI National Threat Operations Center informed the Beverly Police Department of online posts Scouras allegedly made, threatening to rape Jewish women and urging people to shoot people outside of synagogues.

The FBI tip prompted a search of his residence, which revealed numerous items, including a Nazi flag, a 9mm Glock “ghost gun” with no serial number, six boxes of ammunition, three large-capacity rifle magazines, pistol frames, rifle stocks, brass knuckles and more than $70,000 in cash.

Scouras was arraigned on Monday and is being held without bail pending a detention hearing on Jan. 13.

He is facing several charges, including 12 counts of possession of a fireman without a license; illegal possession of ammunition; possession of a large-capacity feeding device; threats to destroy a place of worship; and willful communication of a threat with a dangerous item.