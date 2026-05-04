Iran fires missiles and drones at UAE, causing injuries
The attacks are “a dangerous escalation in violation of the principles of international law and the charter of the United Nations,” according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates on Monday for the first time since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in April, according to a statement from the UAE.
“The Ministry of Defense announced that on May 4, 2026, UAE air defenses engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones originating from Iran, resulting in three moderate injuries,” according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement, the ministry “condemned in the strongest terms the renewed terrorist, unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the country using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of three Indian nationals.”
It called on Tehran to halt the attacks, saying they are “a dangerous escalation in violation of the principles of international law and the charter of the United Nations. The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions,” the ministry stated.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the targeting of the UAE “a declaration of the renewal of Iran’s war against the allies of the United States and Israel across the region.”
He wrote on X: “We stand with our ally.”