US sinks Iranian boats in Strait of Hormuz
“We’ve shot down seven small boats, or, as they like to call them,'fast’ boats. It’s all they have left,” U.S. President Trump said.
The United States sank several Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as part of Project Freedom, an operation to “restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping,” which began on Monday.
Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, spoke to reporters in a press call on Monday, noting that six Iranian small boats spotted in the Strait were eliminated quickly.
“We have an enormous amount of capability and firepower concentrated in and around the strait, including 864 Apache and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters,” he said.
Cooper stated that “over the last 12 hours, we’ve reached out to dozens of ships and shipping companies to encourage traffic flow” ... consistent with the president’s intent to help guide ships safely through the narrow trade corridor.”
U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran had taken shots at a South Korean cargo vessel, adding, “perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission.”
“We’ve shot down seven small boats, or as they like to call them, ‘fast’ boats. It’s all they have left,” the president said. “Other than the South Korean ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait.”