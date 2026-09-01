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Yael Foundation backs parent-led revival of Jewish school in Brazil

“This is far more than the rescue of one school. It is the protection of a Jewish community’s future,” said CEO Chaya Yosovich.

Yael Foundation
Uri Poliavich, founder of the Yael Foundation, addressing the audience at the annual Yael Awards, held in Vienna in February 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Yael Foundation.
Uri Poliavich, founder of the Yael Foundation, addressing the audience at the annual Yael Awards, held in Vienna in February 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Yael Foundation.
(Sept. 1, 2026 / Yael Foundation)

A Jewish school once facing closure is now experiencing a remarkable revival, supported by the Yael Foundation as part of its global mission to strengthen Jewish education and secure Jewish continuity.

The Chai School in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra da Tijuca neighborhood was created after a determined group of parents and local entrepreneurs took the extraordinary step of acquiring their children’s school, rather than allowing it to close.

The foundation recognized the enormous potential of their initiative and awarded the newly independent school a grant to subsidize essential staff, helping it build the professional foundations required for sustainable growth, as well as pairing the staff with two principals who provide ongoing mentorship.

The results have been dramatic. In just six months, enrollment has risen from 163 to 210 pupils, reversing years of decline. The school, which currently serves children from nursery through ninth grade, now aims to reach 500 students within five years and eventually establish a high school.

“This is far more than the rescue of one school. It is the protection of a Jewish community’s future,” said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation. “These parents refused to accept that the decline of Jewish education was inevitable. They demonstrated vision, courage and an extraordinary commitment to ensuring that their children, and generations to come, can receive a high-quality Jewish education.”

She continued, saying “the transformation of Chai School shows what can happen when courageous local leadership is matched with the right professional and philanthropic support. The Yael Foundation exists to identify precisely these opportunities: communities with the determination to build a stronger Jewish future, but which need a committed partner to help turn that determination into lasting success.”

The school’s future was thrown into doubt when the management of Colégio A. Liessin decided in 2023 to close its local branch, which served as the only Jewish school in the surrounding area. Fearing that the loss of the institution would accelerate assimilation and weaken Jewish life throughout the region, parents first raised funds to keep it operating and later secured millions of dollars to acquire it.

Now operating as the nonprofit Chai School, the institution offers a trilingual education in Portuguese, English and Hebrew. It welcomes Jewish families from across the religious spectrum. Approximately 60% of its pupils receive some form of scholarship assistance, making the school accessible to a broad cross-section of the community.

The founding parents serve voluntarily, focusing on strategy, fundraising and long-term development. New educational directors have been appointed; existing staff retained; and learning and recreational spaces have been renovated to create a dynamic environment in which pupils can thrive.

Brazil is home to approximately 120,000 Jews. The resurgence of the school demonstrates how a single educational institution can become an anchor for an entire community and how preserving access to Jewish education can help safeguard Jewish life for generations.

About & contact the publisher
Yael Foundation
Founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation invests in Jewish education and experiences as powerful drivers of Jewish identity and connection. Acting as a true partner, the foundation brings tailor-made solutions, deep relationships and a commitment to excellence to overlooked and emerging communities worldwide. The Yael Foundation supports 145 schools across 45 countries, building the infrastructure for strong, confident Jewish life for generations to come.

For more information, visit yaelfoundation.org.
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