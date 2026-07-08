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Yael Foundation

Founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation invests in Jewish education and experiences as powerful drivers of Jewish identity and connection. Acting as a true partner, the foundation brings tailor-made solutions, deep relationships and a commitment to excellence to overlooked and emerging communities worldwide. The Yael Foundation supports 145 schools across 45 countries, building the infrastructure for strong, confident Jewish life for generations to come.

For more information, visit yaelfoundation.org.
Goel Jasper
The Wire
Yael Foundation appoints Goel Jasper as global head of communications
Jasper leaves FINN Partners after 21 years at the helm of its Israel operation.
July 8, 2026
Yael Foundation