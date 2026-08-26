AFTAU appoints Ari E. Steinberg as senior vice president of development and planned giving

American Friends of Tel Aviv University (AFTAU) announced the appointment of Ari E. Steinberg as senior vice president of development and planned giving, a newly created role focused on expanding AFTAU’s philanthropic presence nationally and strengthening its long-term development strategy. The announcement was made by Ben Pery, CEO of AFTAU.

Steinberg is a seasoned development leader with extensive experience across the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Most recently, he served as senior director of development at Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU), where he helped drive growth of the organization’s $50 million annual fundraising program.

“Ari brings tremendous experience in development with a deep understanding of the Israeli university landscape,” said Pery. “His ability to deliver results, build meaningful relationships and inspire donors is a tremendous asset to our growth strategy. His appointment reflects our commitment to building a strong development team and driving long-term philanthropic growth.”

In his new role, Steinberg will manage a national portfolio of donors and prospects, support AFTAU’s planned giving strategy and oversee the South Florida market.

“I am thrilled to join AFTAU at such an important moment for Tel Aviv University and for Israel,” said Steinberg. “Tel Aviv University is an extraordinary institution whose impact extends far beyond its campus, and I look forward to building strong, lasting relationships with donors who share a commitment to its mission.”

Garry Rayant, chairman of AFTAU, added: “Ari’s proven track record, fundraising expertise and commitment to Israel’s leading universities make him an outstanding addition to AFTAU’s leadership team. We are confident that his experience and energy will help deepen our relationships with supporters, engage new generations of donors and build a strong foundation for AFTAU’s continued growth.”

Prior to A4BGU, Steinberg served as executive director, Midwest, for American Friends of Bar-Ilan University, where he established and grew a successful regional campaign. Earlier in his career, he worked in financial services with high-net-worth clients.