Faith leaders at Justice Ministry Conference return home ready to transform their communities

More than 300 clergy and lay leaders from congregations across the United States gathered July 21-24 for the DART Network’s annual Justice Ministry Conference, returning to their communities equipped to organize their neighbors, strengthen their congregations’ justice ministries, and address serious problems affecting their communities—from affordable housing and public safety to mental health and education.

Hosted by the DART Network (Direct Action and Research Training), the annual conference brought together leaders representing Catholic, Protestant, Jewish and other faith traditions who share a common conviction: Faith calls people not only to serve those in need, but to work together to address the systems that create those needs.

Participants gained practical training in relationship-building, one-to-one conversations, community listening, leadership development, power analysis and strategic public action. These tools help congregations identify the concerns most affecting local families and organize effective, lasting solutions rooted in relationships and shared values.

Participants from Lexington, Ky., at the DART Justice Ministry Conference in Florida, July 21–24, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Among those attending were first-time lay leaders, experienced clergy and seasoned organizers, who spent the week learning alongside one another. They returned home with tools to begin conversations with their congregations, listening to the concerns families face and discerning when they are called on to act together.

Reflecting the growing diversity of the DART Network, portions of this year’s conference were offered in both English and Spanish. Simultaneous interpretation and bilingual training allowed Spanish-speaking clergy and lay leaders, including many from Catholic parishes, to fully participate, strengthening relationships across the network and ensuring leadership development is accessible to all.

The conference also celebrated victories from across the DART Network that demonstrated what organized faith communities can accomplish. One came from Broward County, Fla., where BOLD Justice helped secure $28 million for affordable housing after years of persistent organizing and relationship-building.