More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

‘Equivalent to book burning of 1930s,’ Huckabee says of Indian festival nixing Israeli’s photos

“All I want to do is to take pictures, to go the street and do my job,” Sharon Gabay told JNS. “I don’t like to mess with all of this.”

Aaron Bandler
A photo spread from Jerusalemites, a street-photography book by Sharon Gabay documenting 15 years in Jerusalem. Credit: Sharon Gabay.
A photo spread from Jerusalemites, a street-photography book by Sharon Gabay documenting 15 years in Jerusalem. Credit: Sharon Gabay.
Sharon Gabay/Sharon Gabay
(Sept. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, told JNS that the Indian Photo Festival, which is slated to be held in Hyderabad from Nov. 26 until Jan. 3, is conjuring troubling antisemitic history by removing a photo book depicting Jerusalem residents by Israeli photographer Sharon Gabay.

“Sharon’s book is not political but an artistic expression in photographs,” Huckabee told JNS. “To ban it is equivalent to the book burning of the ’30s, and that led to awful things.”

Published in May, “Jerusalemites” consists of some 300 pictures of more than one million that Gabay says he took around Jerusalem over the last 15 years.

Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, and Israeli photographer Sharon Gabay display a copy of Gabay's book, Jerusalemites. Credit: Sharon Gabay.
Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, and Israeli photographer Sharon Gabay display a copy of Gabay’s book, Jerusalemites. Credit: Sharon Gabay.
Sharon Gabay

The photographer’s website notes that Huckabee has said that Gabay has “the ability to photograph the soul of the people and in this book, one can see the soul of Jerusalem.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog has also lauded the book, according to Gabay’s website.

The photographer says that he submitted the book in August to be shown at the Indian festival. The festival, in its 12th iteration, is the country’s “longest-running international photography festival,” which “celebrates the power of images to inspire change and conversation,” according to its website. It is put on by a nonprofit and lists the Telangana government and the Indian state’s tourism office as “strategic partners.”

The festival also lists Google as a “cultural partner” and National Geographic as a “program partner.” (JNS sought comment from both.)

On Sept. 18, the festival emailed Gabay that his book was one of 24 submissions selected for display at the festival, according to his website. It was listed for a few hours on the festival website as “Sharon Gabay/Israel” before it was removed, he states.

That day, the festival stated that there had been “concerns” about its recent photo book exhibit selection and that it “believes in the power of photography to encourage dialogue.” It also stated, “We stand against genocide, violence against civilians and all forms of human rights violations.”

It also said that its anonymous selection process doesn’t allow evaluators to see the photographer’s “name, nationality or background.” It added that it “removed the artist from the exhibition selection” and in the future, it would “introduce additional measures to ensure greater alignment with IPF’s vision, values and commitment.”

The festival also said that it remains “committed to fostering a space for meaningful dialogue, mutual respect and learning.”

Removed due to ‘concerns’

On Sept. 22, Rohit Reddy, festival program coordinator, emailed Gabay that the festival had removed his book due to “concerns” raised after the initial selection list was announced. The festival’s decision was “separate from the artistic evaluation,” Reddy wrote in the email, which JNS viewed.

“The festival does not accept a description of its decision as an unlawful act, as a nationality ban or as a ruling on your identity,” Reddy wrote. “It also will not adopt third-party political labels for you or for the book, and it will not argue that politics in correspondence.”

The festival program coordinator also wrote that Gabay hadn’t signed a participation agreement yet, so the festival was not obligated to exhibit his book.

The cover of Jerusalemites, a street-photography book by Israeli photographer Sharon Gabay documenting 15 years of Jerusalem. Credit: Sharon Gabay.
The cover of Jerusalemites, a street-photography book by Israeli photographer Sharon Gabay documenting 15 years of Jerusalem. Credit: Sharon Gabay.

Reddy told JNS that after Gabay’s work was selected for the exhibit, “the photographer’s name and nationality were published openly on the festival’s official selection list.”

“Following the public announcement, the festival experienced significant backlash, including outreach to our partners and stakeholders and indications from other participating artists that they might withdraw,” he told JNS.

“As an organization responsible for the continuity of a festival involving many artists, partners, venues and audiences, we made the decision, under the discretion reserved to us in our published open call terms, not to proceed with the exhibition of this work in this edition,” he said. “This was an operational and programming decision—not a judgment on the artistic merit of the work or the nationality of the artist.”

Reddy told JNS that the festival “does not exclude artists on the basis of nationality, religion, gender or any other personal identity characteristic,” and its statement on social media was “a general statement of the festival’s own values.”

“It was not directed at, and should not be read as, any comment on Sharon Gabay, his photobook or his personal views,” Reddy told JNS.

Gabay told JNS that he isn’t angry, because this sort of boycott has happened to him before. But “it sucks,” he said, since he sought to make sure the book represented “everybody.”

“I grew up with these people. I was walking with my grandpa in the Old City of Jerusalem when I was 5 years old,” he told JNS. “I know them.”

Gabay’s grandfather spoke Arabic and was born in Jerusalem, he said.

The book is about the “people that lived in this city for thousands of years” and is published in English, Hebrew and Arabic, according to Gabay.

He said that he didn’t get political in the book.

“It’s just telling the story—the true story—of how we, millions of citizens of Jerusalem, live together 99% of the time great, and what the world knows, it’s about the 1% that we have problems,” Gabay told JNS. “This book is about the other 99% that no one knows.”

Gabay emailed the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and the Israeli Foreign Ministry about the matter and talked to the Israeli ambassador in New Delhi, he told JNS.

“All I want to do is to take pictures, to go the street and do my job,” he said. “I don’t like to mess with all of this.”

Asia Anti-Israel Bias Arts and Entertainment
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
US Jewish leaders slam new Mamdani plan to fight Jew-hatred
Ignoring the connection between anti-Zionism and Jew-hatred “is a big evasion, very disappointing,” Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch told JNS. “I think that the mayor knows better.”
September 29, 2026 05:44 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
A Flydubai Boeing 737-800. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
Israel probes flydubai incident as terror attack after co-pilot allegedly stabs captain
The co-pilot reportedly sought to seize control of the Tel Aviv-bound plane and was subdued by crew members and passengers.
September 30, 2026 04:21 AM
JNS Staff
Montgomery County Maryland
U.S. News
Rabbis demand action, as families pull out of public schools in heavily Jewish Maryland county
“Zionism is a lightning rod issue,” but “it’s also a fundamental part of Jewish identity, and most Jews in Montgomery County and beyond believe that Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity,” one signatory told JNS.
Sept. 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Sunkist fruit gems. Photo by Shelly Russak.
U.S. News
‘We hear you,’ says Sunkist, won’t cancel Fruit Gems
“We hear you, Sunkist Fruit Gems fans,” the brand stated. “The good news. Sunkist Fruit Gems are not going anywhere.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
07:25
Mossad probes suspected plot to crash flydubai plane
07:05
Second flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turns back to Dubai
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
03:01
Herzog wishes Morocco’s Fatima El Mansouri ‘every success’ in new role as PM
02:58
Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking alert
02:16
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah sabotage plot in Daraa, arrested 3
02:07
Netanyahu briefs Lapid on election security threats
02:03
Haredi protesters rally in Jerusalem to back draft evaders
17:13
Los Angeles can keep cross, Nativity displays, appeals court rules
15:07
Judge allows lawsuit against Jewish Miami Beach mayor after police question woman over Facebook post
15:07
‘Money can’t buy values,’ Israeli envoy in NY says of Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy
13:46
US federal agency releases $300 million for security grants to houses of worship, nonprofits
13:21
Iranian currency reportedly falls to record low
13:17
New Mamdani Jew-hatred plan ‘fails to address a central issue that the mayor himself has perpetuated,’ Jewish groups said
11:39
Mamdani releases what he says is NYC’s first strategy on Jew-hatred
11:21
Conservative synagogue in Michigan to be first stop of Leo Terrell ‘American tour against hate’
10:53
Mamdani helped distribute food in Queens for Sukkot holiday
10:17
Cornell young dem socialists lead ‘from river to the sea’ chant, praise ‘student intifada’ at talk with AOC
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Julio Messer. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
When IDF generals become prime ministers
Julio Messer