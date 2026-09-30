Andrew Abrahams is president of Open Eye Pictures and an Emmy-nominated, three-time Oscar-shortlisted producer and director of documentary films. His films, including “Complicated,” “Dog Warriors,” “In the Crosshairs,” “Under Our Skin” and “Bubbeh Lee & Me,” have been shown on Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, HBO, PBS, and in theaters and film festivals worldwide. He is a past board director of the Jewish Film Institute and a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Abrahams has been recognized by the Northern California Marin Arts Council as Outstanding Artist and by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with honors for Outstanding Documentary Achievement.