More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

President’s Residence opens sukkah to public in celebration of Israeli spirit

The Sukkot event attracted Israelis and visitors for a day of culture and activities.

Sharon Altshul
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, meet actors at a story-time station ahead of the annual Open Sukkah at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Sept. 29, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, meet actors at a story-time station ahead of the annual Open Sukkah at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Sept. 29, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
(Sept. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Blue-and-white star-shaped balloons greeted visitors on Tuesday morning as Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, opened the gates of the Israeli President’s Residence (also known as Beit Hanassi) to the public for the annual “Open Sukkah” during Sukkot.

For one day each year, the normally closed grounds become a gathering place for Israelis and visitors, with families invited to enter the president’s sukkah, participate in activities and meet the president.

The tradition was started by Israel’s second president, Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, to emphasize national unity and the Sukkot custom of ushpizin—welcoming guests into the sukkah.

This year’s event, held in cooperation with the Culture and Sports Ministry, was themed “The Israeli Spirit: A Journey Through Culture and Sport Toward a Shared Israeli Tomorrow.”

Before the gates opened at 9:30 a.m., the Herzogs toured the various activity stations with members of the media, stopping to interact and pose for photographs with performers. Throughout the day, they periodically returned to the large sukkah to greet visitors.

“We are happy and excited to welcome everyone under the spirit of wonderful Israeli culture,” Herzog said. “I want the children of Israel who come here to feel what Israeli culture is and to draw strength and inspiration from it. There is nothing like the Open Sukkah, which is designed to unite all of the people of Israel.”

He thanked Culture and Sports Ministry Director-General Kfir Cohen for the cooperation.

Unlike in previous years, the Open Sukkah did not emphasize agriculture or traditional harvest imagery. In the presidential sukkah, the only fruit was bunches of large purple crepe-paper grapes hanging overhead.

Culture and sports

Ten stations featured activities connected to Israeli culture and sports, with children and families the primary focus.

Children could participate in creative activities, listen to Israeli stories and explore stations devoted to Israeli cinema and sports. A story corner featured the works of national poet Hayim Nahman Bialik, while Paralympic athletes were among the sports presenters.

The grounds and main hall were filled with children and families moving among the stations as music played. Security was extensive, with visitors undergoing screening before entering the compound.

Visitors of all ages had the opportunity to walk through the President’s Residence and experience the special access offered once a year.

Grace Miller chats with Michal Herzog, the wife of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during the annual Open Sukkah at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Sept. 29, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Grace Miller chats with Michal Herzog, the wife of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during the annual Open Sukkah at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Sept. 29, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

A personal connection

For Grace Miller, the morning offered a chance to participate in a Jerusalem tradition she had never experienced.

Miller made aliyah from Philadelphia 22 years ago. She arrived early and was among the first visitors to enter the grounds, where she had her photograph taken with the president and his wife.

It was her first Open Sukkah in 22 years.

“I wish I had brought my 15 grandchildren,” she told JNS.

Asked why she had come, Miller replied, “I was walking, and I felt like it.”

She added that she had “the ultimate respect and kavod (respect)” for the Herzogs and for what they do to represent the country.

Miller remained on the grounds after meeting the presidential couple, taking in the different activities.

For another visitor, however, the visit carried a more personal meaning.

A woman accompanying a man in a wheelchair told JNS that it was her first time attending the Open Sukkah. She had come with a simple purpose: to thank the president and his wife.

“My son was wounded in Gaza in ‘Tzuk Eitan,’” she said, referring to Israel’s 2014 war against Hamas, known in English as ‘Operation Protective Edge.’ “We wanted to say thank you for what they have done for him over the years.”

The exchange highlighted another dimension of the Open Sukkah: an opportunity for citizens not only to see the President’s Residence, but also to personally express their appreciation and share their stories with the country’s first family.

Visitors received a metal mug as a souvenir and for drinking water during the event, with water coolers positioned throughout the grounds. Unlike at previous Open Sukkah events, there were no food tastings this year.

The large, theatrical-themed sukkah provided the setting for the Herzogs’ meetings with visitors throughout the day.

More than a public open house, the event continued a decades-old tradition of using the President’s Residence as a place where Israelis from different backgrounds can gather during one of Judaism’s most joyous holidays.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
EXPLORE JNS
US Capitol Congress
U.S. News
Bipartisan report calls for targeted responses to Jew-hatred while protecting free speech, academic freedom
“Our response must also preserve the constitutional freedoms that are fundamental to our educational institutions and our democracy,” stated Rochelle Garza, chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
September 29, 2026 09:29 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan delivers a speech during during a gala dinner at the official presidential residence at the Spreebogen in Berlin on Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by Omer Messinger /POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
For first time, Israel, United Arab Emirates acknowledge Netanyahu visit
In May, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the premier secretly visited the Gulf state.
September 28, 2026 05:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Dutch professors take part in a procession for Maastricht University's 50th anniversary as anti-Israel activists protest in solidarity with Palestinians, Jan. 23, 2026. Photo by Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
Maastricht University said it acted out of “concern for the safety of the student himself, fellow students and staff.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Yisrael Ganz
Israel News
Binyamin leader: Palestinian terror will strengthen Israelis’ commitment to Judea and Samaria
“When we are not there, Iran is there,” Yisrael Ganz, chairman of Israel’s Binyamin region and of the Yesha Council, tells JNS.
Sept. 28, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Breaking News
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
05:04
UK defense chief: Britain regularly thwarts Iranian threats
04:38
Israel reprimands Spain over minister’s ‘from the river to the sea’ remarks
04:14
Herzog to open presidential sukkah to Israeli public
03:55
Dutch PM pulled offstage as Hamas supporters disrupt speech
03:32
Canadian man charged over antisemitic death threats in livestream
03:11
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
02:51
Huckabee joins Jerusalem mayor for Sukkot festivities
02:28
US sites in Britain may face heightened risk, embassy warns
02:09
Waltz: Trump will keep ‘all options on the table’ on Iran
01:48
FM Sa’ar orders Dutch diplomats to surrender credentials over Israel sanctions
01:33
IDF kills Hamas sniper in south Gaza
01:18
Trump: Iran war will be won ‘very soon’
00:07
Belgian defense minister urges universities to revoke Albanese honorary doctorate
23:06
Police gear up for tens of thousands in Hebron over Sukkot
14:09
First mikvah opens in Pervomaisk, Ukraine, since the Shoah
12:07
March of the Living urges reversal of German town’s decision to ban memorial stones for Nazis’ victims
10:05
Hatzalah founder Eli Beer meets with Defense Minister Katz on wartime emergency coordination
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
The Houthis and the Mecca agreement
Sarah N. Stern