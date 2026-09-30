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Flydubai flight to Israel diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking scare

A reported altercation between the pilots triggered emergency signals, prompting Israel to scramble fighter jets and Netanyahu to hold security consultations.

JNS Staff
A Flydubai Boeing 737-800. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
A Flydubai Boeing 737-800. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
(Sept. 30, 2026 / JNS)

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after transmitting emergency signals that raised fears of a possible hijacking, prompting Israel to scramble fighter jets and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold urgent security consultations.

Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737, landed safely at Tabuk Airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, according to reports.

The incident was determined not to be a hijacking, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

An Israeli official told Reuters that the emergency signals were transmitted after the two pilots became involved in a physical altercation. It was not immediately clear whether either pilot intentionally activated the signals.

The aircraft was flying over Jordanian airspace when it first transmitted the 7700 transponder code, indicating a general emergency, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. Several minutes later, it transmitted 7500, the international code indicating possible unlawful interference.

The plane subsequently transmitted the general emergency code again before landing in Tabuk.

The signals triggered an immediate security response in Israel, with Israeli Air Force fighter jets scrambled amid fears that an aircraft carrying Israeli passengers had been hijacked.

Netanyahu held consultations on the incident, while IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment with the commander of the Israeli Air Force and other senior military officials.

“Following concerns over an aviation incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations on the matter and is monitoring developments,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The incident is under control and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel.”

The Transportation Ministry said that “Ben-Gurion Airport is operating as usual,” while the Israel Airports Authority said that “Israel’s airspace is open.” Earlier reports said departures from Israel had been temporarily halted as a precaution during the initial hijacking scare.

Flydubai operates daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv. Israel and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations in 2020 under the Abraham Accords. Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have diplomatic relations.

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