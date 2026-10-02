Robert Kraft’s Wikipedia entry edited to describe pro-Israel media watchdog as ‘genocide’ denier

A Wikipedia editor added a disputed description of the pro-Israel media watchdog Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s biography days after Kraft barred rapper Macklemore from performing at Gillette Stadium with Ed Sheeran, raising questions about the entry’s neutrality.

Macklemore was removed from Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour after saying “free Palestine” during a Sept. 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., said Macklemore would not be permitted to perform there because of what he described as the rapper’s “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.” Messina Touring Group, the tour’s promoter, subsequently announced that Macklemore would not perform at the remaining dates after multiple venues said they would not host shows with him on the bill.

On Sept. 19, five days after Macklemore’s removal from the tour, a Wikipedia editor added material to Kraft’s entry based on a Sept. 18 article in The Intercept about his philanthropic giving to pro-Israel organizations, including the Kraft Family Foundation’s $63,500 donation to CAMERA.

The Wikipedia entry had described CAMERA as “an organization that has denied Israel’s genocide in Gaza and has organized pressure campaigns against those it considers ‘anti-Israel,’” mirroring language used in The Intercept article. The phrase “denied Israel’s genocide in Gaza” also linked to a Wikipedia page titled “Gaza genocide denial.”

The description, which is not included in CAMERA’s own Wikipedia entry , was removed on Thursday afternoon and replaced with recognition of a 2018 contribution from the foundation “with the memo line ‘fighting antisemitism.’” As of press time, the entry has not been reverted to reflect the anti-Israel language.

The entry previously described CAMERA as a “right-wing organization.” That characterization was subsequently removed after another Wikipedia editor raised concerns that the Israel section contained excessive “editorialising.” The editor also questioned whether some of the language was too closely tied to The Intercept’s characterization.

JNS sought comment from the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, an organization Kraft founded in 2019 as the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

“These edits aren’t so much about Kraft or CAMERA,” Carol Greenwald, the chair of CAMERA’s board, told JNS. “They are about how Wikipedia has been hijacked by anti-Israel activists to promote the ‘genocide’ libel.”

“Wikipedia’s own co-founders have both criticized the website’s anti-Israel bias, and specifically how its embrace of the genocide slur is an ‘egregious’ and ‘shocking’ violation of Wikipedia’s policies on neutrality,” she said.

‘The wording is clearly biased’

Jimmy Wales, a co-founder of Wikipedia, criticized the site’s “Gaza genocide” article in November 2025, stating that its presentation that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza violated Wikipedia’s neutrality policy. Wales said the claim was highly contested and that the article should present the competing characterizations of Israel’s actions rather than state one as fact in Wikipedia’s voice.

Larry Sanger, Wikipedia’s other co-founder, has likewise criticized the article, telling JNS in June that “titling an article ‘Gaza genocide’ and burying any mention of the Israeli perspective deep in the article is not neutral.”

Sanger was indefinitely banned from the site in June after promoting an initiative that, among other goals, sought to make Wikipedia less biased against “currently disfavored views and groups,” including Jewish and pro-Israel perspectives, he told JNS.

“CAMERA doesn’t comment on donor records. But anyone—whether it is Robert Kraft or any other supporter of fair, accurate reporting on Israel—can be confident that supporting CAMERA’s mission is money very well spent,” Greenwald told JNS.

Shlomit Lir, a University of Haifa researcher who specializes in Wikipedia, told JNS that, regarding the entry’s previous language, “the wording is clearly biased, both in its judgmental tone and in its choice of terms.”

“Calling CAMERA an organization that ‘denied Israel’s genocide in Gaza’ is not a neutral description of its position, because it treats genocide as an established fact and frames those who dispute that characterization as deniers,” Lir said. “The phrase also echoes ‘Holocaust denial,’ giving it an undue moral charge. The conclusion that no genocide occurred is not denial; it is a reasoned position shared by many organizations and scholars.”

She added that the episode illustrates the broader implications of using contested language in a biographical entry.

“Sadly, this is a clear example of how Wikipedia can be used to promote an ideological position while implicitly discrediting someone for making a legitimate philanthropic choice about which organization to support,” Lir told JNS.