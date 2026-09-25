More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Chanukah Barbie ‘looks like a lot of us,’ Jewish women say

“When I was a little kid, all the Barbies looked like women I couldn’t relate to at all,” Bryce Gruber, a shopping editor, told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Barbie
A display on Barbie at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., in June 2026. Photo by Menachem Wecker.
(Sept. 25, 2026 / JNS)

A new Barbie by Mattel, special for Chanukah, is stirring up controversy after critics said that it has a large nose.

Sold on Target’s website for $27.49, the doll has brown hair, freckles and wears a blue knit Chanukah sweater, pajama pants and cozy winter slippers. The New York Post first drew attention to the controversy, noting that some Reddit posters described the nose as “prominent” and “hooked.”

Enlarged and hooked noses are centuries-old antisemitic visual tropes.

Bryce Gruber, editor of Extra Good, a style and consumer insights newsletter, told JNS that she likes the new Chanukah Barbie.

“I do feel like she looks like a lot of us,” Gruber said. “There’s obviously nuance and a lot of variations within the tribe, but I think there’s a good chunk of the population, myself and my daughters included, able to see themselves in this Barbie.”

“Not to be too dramatic, but when I was a little kid all the Barbies looked like women I couldn’t relate to at all,” she told JNS. “The message was very clear in 1991. Blonde is the most beautiful and that’s that.”

“My cousin came from a work trip to Japan with a Japanese Barbie, and it lit something up in me. I was 6 or 7 years old at the time,” Gruber said. “I had never seen a dark-haired Barbie before. I knew I didn’t look like that Barbie either, but it was still exciting.”

Gruber said that “a lot of people are upset that the facial dimensions are slightly different with Jewish Barbie,” but she thinks “it’s OK to honor that, as long as it’s understood that it’s not a blanket for an entire population.”

Others are happy to see the popular doll, which Ruth Handler, a Jewish woman, created in 1959 and named for her daughter Barbara, celebrating a Jewish holiday.

Danielle Yablonka, “Miss Israel” 2026, told JNS that “including Jewish holidays and Jewish people in mainstream culture should be the bare minimum.”

“We shouldn’t have to be surprised to see ourselves represented,” she said. “But at the same time, I can’t pretend it doesn’t make me smile.”

“Even something as simple as walking into HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx and seeing a section of Chanukah decorations genuinely excites me,” she told JNS. “There’s something special about seeing your traditions reflected in spaces that are part of everyday American culture.”

Yablonka, who will represent Israel in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, told JNS that Barbie feels “personal” to her, since “she’s such an iconic part of childhood.”

“I grew up playing with Barbie, so seeing a classic toy that generations of kids have loved wearing a Chanukah sweater with a menorah and Stars of David feels really sweet,” she said. “It’s a small thing, but representation often lives in those small moments.”

“Jewish representation shouldn’t feel groundbreaking, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate it,” Yablonka said. “I love seeing something so familiar reflect a piece of who I am and where I come from.”

Arts and Entertainment
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Education Minister Yoav Kisch (second from left) and Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attend the signing of an agreement between Israel’s Education Ministry and Intel to expand AI and STEM education, New York, Sept. 24, 2026. Credit: Shachar Azran.
Israel News
Intel, Israel’s Education Ministry sign AI, STEM agreement
The partnership will expand mentoring programs and integrate artificial intelligence into technological education across the school system.
September 25, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations
Israel News
Netanyahu’s speech to UN General Assembly earns praise from Israeli leaders
“The juxtaposition of us being at the United Nations, and all those people walking out while literally their employees helped to perpetuate Oct. 7 was put in a certain frame,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
September 25, 2026 10:25 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli security forces at the scene of a car-ramming attack near the Maccabim checkpoint in Samaria, where an IDF soldier was wounded, Sept. 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Neria Leiter, son of Israel’s ambassador to US, remains in ‘very serious condition’ after terror attack
Yechiel Leiter’s wounded son faces peril after undergoing brain surgery following a car-ramming near Modi’in.
Sept. 24, 2026
Joshua Marks
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations
U.S. News
‘Churchillian, meaningful’ Netanyahu United Nations speech, Jewish leaders say
Jason Brodsky, of United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS that the address carried messages to “the international community, antisemites abroad, state threats against Israel and most especially the Iranian people.”
Sept. 24, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
09:02
Hadassah named among world’s leading hospitals by ‘Newsweek’
08:26
Netanyahu mourns reservists killed in Gaza drone accident
08:04
IDF kills Hamas financier, sniper in Gaza strikes
07:35
IDF chief orders probe of fatal Gaza drone accident
07:05
IDF seals home of Neve Tzuf terrorist ahead of demolition
06:58
Rabbi David Batzri, leading Israeli kabbalist, dies in Jerusalem
06:30
Turkey’s army chief to join Saudi, Pakistani counterparts for talks on Houthis
06:01
Urban warfare expert John Spencer welcomes Netanyahu citation at UN
05:25
Incoming Israeli envoy protests Japanese newspaper’s Hamas interview
05:02
UN Watch head slams Miliband over meeting with Iranian counterpart
04:31
Israel to Austria: ‘Red lines’ crossed by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran
04:00
Sa’ar praises Colombia for cutting ties with Tehran
03:33
Israel Police chief prays for recovery of envoy’s son after ramming attack
03:05
Netherlands to return to Eurovision after Israel boycott
02:34
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
02:02
Two IDF reservists die in Gaza drone explosion
01:35
Herzog: INS ‘Drakon’ gives Israel power to operate ‘thousands of kilometers’ away
01:03
IDF chief: Iran ‘battered and wounded’ but has not changed its intentions
18:08
‘You stand up for the truth, you don’t care,’ Netanyahu tells Argentinian president
18:04
On UNGA sidelines, Netanyahu invites Paraguay, Panama, Bolivia presidents to join Isaac Accords
15:59
US federal agency sues Mercy Health for Jew-hatred
15:27
Macklemore announces European ‘free Palestine’ tour
14:58
Give Starlink to Iranian delegation ‘when they inevitably defect,’ Netanyahu says
14:49
Netanyahu to Mamdani: ‘shame on you for spitting in the face of truth’
14:44
‘Hezbollah remembers them,’ Netanyahu says while holding beeper at UN
14:41
Netanyahu denounces ‘juvenile delinquents’ responsible for ‘settler violence’
14:32
In response to Syrian president, Netanyahu says Jews present on Golan Heights ‘since days of Moses’
14:25
Cheers, boos as dozens of UN delegates walk out of Netanyahu speech
14:23
Minutes before Netanyahu addresses UN, Mamdani posts of planting olive tree at Gracie Mansion ‘with Palestinian families from Gaza’
13:45
UAE suspends Iranian flights until further notice, cites US sanctions
13:01
China sent Iran more than 1,300 drone, missile component shipments, per Iranian custom data
12:23
Jewish Federations of North America receive three-year, $11.5 million grant
11:25
US has redirected 115 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
08:59
Argentina’s Milei hails Netanyahu as ‘extraordinary leader’
08:40
IDF rules out terror tunnel in Samaria, slams ‘irresponsible’ statements
08:18
Dutch Parliament to host son of convicted Palestinian terror leader amid criticism
07:53
Israeli Elections Committee rejects bids to disqualify Religious Zionist Party, The Democrats
07:32
IDF, police probe Arab attack on Israelis in Samaria
07:02
Katz slams Turkish leader over ‘antisemitic and incendiary’ UN address
06:28
Iranian military adviser warns war could expand to Indian Ocean
06:07
Israel’s elections panel rejects bid to disqualify Otzma Yehudit
05:47
Gaza Envelope population up 10% since Oct. 7
05:02
IDF probe: Fall of Paga outpost opened way for Hamas attack on Be’eri
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Think Twice
Three principles behind the secret to the IDFs success can change your life
September 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
Norway’s ban on Jews
Jeff Ballabon
Senior Contributing Editor
Where’s Marco?
Ruthie Blum