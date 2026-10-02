Rabbi Dov (“Doobie”) Lisker

“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
“The fact that Newsom chose to sign the Eid law before the law that protected other religious observance speaks volumes about the direction he is moving as he eyes a 2028 run for the presidency,” the chair of Jewish engagement for the California Republican Party told JNS.
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
The U.S. State Department extended its visa restrictions against Palestinian delegates and officials for another year, citing their internationalization of the conflict, unilateral moves for statehood and glorification of terrorism.
“The fact that Newsom chose to sign the Eid law before the law that protected other religious observance speaks volumes about the direction he is moving as he eyes a 2028 run for the presidency,” the chair of Jewish engagement for the California Republican Party told JNS.