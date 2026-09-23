More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Met gala and meaning of second chances

Fashion designer John Galliano listened to the pain being expressed ... and stepped aside.

Jack Simony
Fashion designer John Galliano and media executive Anna Wintour, then-editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, attend a cocktail reception ahead of The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Fashion designer John Galliano and media executive Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, attend a cocktail reception ahead of The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Jack Simony
Jack Simony Jack Simony
Jack Simony is the director general of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF), a nonprofit dedicated to harnessing the lessons learned from the Holocaust to combat hatred and bigotry through educational programs, and by providing direct humanitarian aid to victims of mass atrocities.
(Sept. 23, 2026 / JNS)

Media executive Anna Wintour, for years the editor of Vogue magazine, called British fashion designer John Galliano’s decision to withdraw from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s planned exhibition of his work “very courageous.” On this, she was right.

Galliano’s words in 2011 were vile. His antisemitic and racist abuse cost him his position at Dior, as well as resulting in a criminal conviction in France. Nothing he does now can erase what he said. But Galliano subsequently entered recovery, apologized, sought guidance from Jewish leaders, visited Auschwitz and met a Holocaust survivor. If we believe that people can change, sustained efforts to do so must mean something.

Judaism has never treated repentance as a performance of perfect words. Maimonides taught that its highest test comes when someone encounters the possibility of repeating a wrong and chooses differently. Repentance is demonstrated through conduct.

That principle should guide how we understand both the controversy and its resolution.

The Met planned “John Galliano: Horizons,” an exhibition devoted to the designer’s work, to be launched by the Met Gala on May 3, 2027. That evening is also the beginning of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The objection voiced by many Jews was not to Galliano’s second chance. It was to making his restoration the centerpiece of a celebration on the night they count their dead.

On Yom Hashoah, Jewish families light candles and read the names of people murdered in the Holocaust. For me, those names include members of my own family murdered at Auschwitz. They are not abstractions. They are my inheritance.

There is no reason to believe the date was chosen because it was Yom Hashoah; still, an accident of the calendar does not make its meaning disappear. A gala celebrating the career of a man convicted after antisemitic and racist tirades would have unfolded as Jews began commemorating 6 million murdered members of their people. The collision was painful, avoidable and impossible to dismiss as merely symbolic.

It was made more painful by the world in which Jews are living now. Jews are again being harassed in public spaces and on campuses, threatened at synagogues, denied service because they are Jewish and held collectively responsible for the actions of Israel. Antisemitism is not merely remembered on Yom Hashoah. It is being lived.

Precisely because the Met matters, its choices matter. The museum is one of the world’s great cultural institutions, and the Costume Institute’s work deserves serious attention. But cultural authority carries the responsibility to understand not only whom an institution celebrates, but also when and how it does so.

Then Galliano did something meaningful. He could have defended the exhibition as the culmination of years of rehabilitation. He could have insisted that he had apologized, changed and earned the right to be honored. Instead, he listened to the pain being expressed and stepped aside.

His withdrawal does not erase 2011, and it does not require anyone to forgive him. Forgiveness cannot be demanded from those who were wounded. But atonement can be recognized when it is expressed through action, particularly when that action carries a personal cost.

A museum may one day tell the full story of Galliano’s career: his extraordinary talent, his disgrace and what he did afterward. There may be another time and setting in which that examination can occur with honesty, rather than celebration. In better times, perhaps many of us who objected now could support it then.

The Jewish community was not saying never. Instead, we were saying not this way and not this night.

John Galliano heard that distinction. We should have the generosity to say so.

Arts and Entertainment Holocaust
EXPLORE JNS
Yechiel Leiter
Israel News
Israeli ambassador to Washington says doctors ‘fighting to save life’ of son after ramming attack
“Neria needs a miracle,” Yechiel Leiter wrote of his son, who was seriously injured in a car ramming attack on Wednesday.
September 23, 2026 01:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Eyal David
Feature
‘Thrilled’ to be in New York City, says new Israeli deputy consul general
“I see myself growing in the ministry,” Eyal David. “I will, inshallah, be an ambassador one day, but I didn’t want to miss this opportunity.”
September 23, 2026 11:13 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Guterres UNGA
World News
UN head opens General Assembly accusing Israel of ‘bulldozing’ road to peace, ‘specter of ethnic cleansing’
António Guterres said there’s an “onslaught” on Gazans “with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I have witnessed in all my years as secretary-general.”
Sept. 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu UN
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Mamdani he will ‘expose the truth’ at UNGA
Mamdani told CNN that he still believes Netanyahu should be arrested during his upcoming visit to New York.
Sept. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
03:01
Israel arrests two in Jordan Valley for ‘suspicious movement’ near border
02:42
Lapid slams UN chief: You ‘looked the other way’ when Jews couldn’t be blamed
02:24
‘Extraordinary progress’ made in Gaza over past year, Board of Peace says
02:03
Netanyahu calls family of Binyamin terror victim Netanel Shukrun
01:44
Huckabee: No peace until Palestinian Authority ends ‘pay-for-slay’
01:23
Macron’s denial Hamas operates in Judea, Samaria ‘grotesque,’ Netanyahu says
01:13
US, Iran hold mediated talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly
00:07
Save a Child’s Heart treats 9,000th patient
23:06
RTVE chief seeks to keep Spain out of Eurovision over Israel’s participation
15:08
US has redirected 110 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
14:50
‘Deep spiritual bonds’ unite Jews, Christians, say US Catholic Bishops in Yom Kippur message
14:31
US talked to Iran on Tuesday, Trump says
14:13
French Holocaust denier gets 8 months for saying gas chambers didn’t exist
13:49
Israeli military says 14 civilians detained after entering Syria
13:22
Decry Chinese support for Iran regime, 13 military vets in Congress tell Trump
12:59
‘Evil group,’ Trump says of ICC, calls on UN member nations to quit court
12:26
UK says it will defend Saudi Arabia amid renewed Houthi attacks
12:01
US gave Iran ‘every chance for deal’ before striking, Trump says at UN
11:57
Colombia tells UN it’s pulling out of International Court of Justice case against Israel
11:47
Trump tells UNGA that Iran will make deal after US midterms
10:18
‘Honored’ to stand with Orthodox Jew trying to host ‘informal prayer group’ in his Ohio home, Arizona congressman says
08:58
Jerusalem research center to review 55 new PA, UNRWA textbooks
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Yishai Fleisher: Oct. 7 changed Israel’s political right
September 22, 2026 06:23 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Bear of hate and Jews on the ‘Dark Side’
Yisrael Medad