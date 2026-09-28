More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Record number of states boycott UN event for 25th anniversary of anti-Israel Durban conference

The Israeli envoy to the global body told JNS that the United Nations must confront antisemitism “with the same seriousness as every other form of racism.”

Rebecca Szlechter
United Nations
(Sept. 28, 2026 / JNS)

More than 40 countries boycotted a U.N. event on Monday marking 25 years since the 2001 anti-Israel Durban Conference. That set a new record, surpassing the previous high of 38 countries that skipped the event in 2021, according to the Israeli delegation to the United Nations.

The boycott followed a diplomatic campaign led by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which encouraged countries around the world to avoid the event.

The anniversary should serve as a reminder of what happens when the fight against racism is politicized, according to Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the global body.

“The lesson of Durban is that a noble cause can lose all credibility when it is hijacked by hatred and political agendas,” Danon told JNS. “The fight against racism must never become a vehicle for antisemitism or for singling out the Jewish state.”

“Twenty-five years later, the growing number of countries boycotting the event shows that many members of the international community understand where Durban went wrong,” he said.

“The United Nations must now demonstrate that it understands as well,” he told JNS. “That means confronting antisemitism with the same seriousness as every other form of racism, rather than providing it with a platform and calling it human rights.”

The 2001 World Conference Against Racism took place in Durban, South Africa, under U.N. auspices. It was intended to address racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance but drew criticism from Israel, the United States and Jewish organizations over antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric at a parallel nongovernmental-organization forum.

A U.S. State Department report to Congress said anti-Israel rhetoric at the conference was “pervasive” and cited South Africa’s then-deputy foreign minister, Aziz Pahad, as acknowledging that the forum had been “hijacked” by participants with an anti-Israel agenda and turned into an antisemitic event.

Then-U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell said that the United States was withdrawing from the conference on Sept. 3, 2001, since its declarations contained “hateful language,” revived the discredited “Zionism equals racism” formulation, suggested that apartheid existed in Israel and singled out Israel for condemnation.

Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, which sent a large delegation to the 2001 conference, told JNS on Monday that B’nai B’rith representatives witnessed firsthand “how a United Nations conference meant to fight racism became a platform for the very hatred it was supposed to confront.”

“Durban’s legacy is 25 years of legitimizing the demonization of Israel and the Jewish people, and the record boycott shows much of the world is finally refusing to celebrate it,” Bernstein said.

The conference’s legacy continues to affect perceptions of Israel and Jews internationally, according to the B’nai B’rith leader.

“That is the real legacy of Durban,” he told JNS. “It did not advance the fight against racism. Instead, it gave international cover to the modern demonization of Israel and the Jewish people.”

A spokesman for the American Jewish Committee also criticized the U.N. commemoration.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents have reached record levels and anti-Zionist invective is leading to horrific violence against Jews, the world cannot afford to see the toxicity of the Durban conference repeated yet again,” the group told JNS.

“AJC will continue to stress to governments that they must not tolerate an approach to mobilizing global support for combating racism that has repeatedly provided a pretext for bad actors to demonize and delegitimize Israel and invite and legitimize hatred of and violence against Jews,” the spokesman said.

United Nations
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal LA public school teacher saying no other views on ‘ongoing genocide in Palestine’
Mika Hackner, of NAVI, told JNS that “it is not the role of a teacher to bring their own personal political views into the classroom.”
September 28, 2026 11:12 AM
Aaron Bandler
Ben-Gvir
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: ‘We are the masters of the Temple Mount’
Hamas “wanted to win. We defeated them, first and foremost here on the Temple Mount,” Israel’s national security minister said.
September 28, 2026 07:08 AM
David Isaac
Smoke rises from Southern Lebanon during an Israeli military operation, on Sept. 18, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah after drone attack on troops
“Any use of force” from Lebanese territory against Israeli civilians or soldiers will be met with a “decisive response,” the statement warned.
Sept. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
A LED truck from the Israeli-American Council drives near Lincoln Center in New York during the North American premiere of "NAZA" at the New York Film Festival, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: DADA Studio.
Israel News
IAC counters ‘NAZA’ premiere with rally, Oct. 7 footage outside NY’s Lincoln Center
The protest coincided with the anti-Israel film’s screening and featured excerpts from “October 7: Bearing Witness to the Massacre.”
Sept. 27, 2026
Brian Racer
Breaking News
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
05:04
UK defense chief: Britain regularly thwarts Iranian threats
04:38
Israel reprimands Spain over minister’s ‘from the river to the sea’ remarks
04:14
Herzog to open presidential sukkah to Israeli public
03:55
Dutch PM pulled offstage as Hamas supporters disrupt speech
03:32
Canadian man charged over antisemitic death threats in livestream
03:11
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
02:51
Huckabee joins Jerusalem mayor for Sukkot festivities
02:28
US sites in Britain may face heightened risk, embassy warns
02:09
Waltz: Trump will keep ‘all options on the table’ on Iran
01:48
FM Sa’ar orders Dutch diplomats to surrender credentials over Israel sanctions
01:33
IDF kills Hamas sniper in south Gaza
01:18
Trump: Iran war will be won ‘very soon’
00:07
Belgian defense minister urges universities to revoke Albanese honorary doctorate
23:06
Police gear up for tens of thousands in Hebron over Sukkot
14:09
First mikvah opens in Pervomaisk, Ukraine, since the Shoah
12:07
March of the Living urges reversal of German town’s decision to ban memorial stones for Nazis’ victims
10:05
Hatzalah founder Eli Beer meets with Defense Minister Katz on wartime emergency coordination
08:59
Board of Peace reaffirms UNRWA exclusion from Gaza role
08:44
Israeli embassy in Nepal seeks tourists cut off by extreme weather
08:23
Israel marks two years since Nasrallah eliminated
08:13
Huckabee calls Dutch ban ‘insane’ after reports El Al passengers searched for Israeli souvenirs
07:51
Huckabee, AIPAC criticize Rep. Khanna over call to free Marwan Barghouti
07:34
Iran threatens ships outside Tehran-designated Hormuz route
07:12
More than 1,100 Jews visit Temple Mount on first Chol Hamoed morning
07:04
Hamas captor of nine hostages slain in north Gaza airstrike
06:44
Belgian intel chief: Tehran behind attacks on Jewish sites in Liège, Antwerp
06:23
Jerusalem denounces Russian attacks on Kyiv in which 14-year-old Israeli died
06:10
Samaria: Hamas flag, fake bomb found near Ofra
05:56
IDF holds fire after terrorist uses Gaza child as human shield
05:42
Huckabee: Netanyahu ‘really got the last word’ with Mamdani
05:39
UK police arrest men near airbase in explosives probe
05:20
Israel FA welcomes Ireland decision to play Nations League match
04:59
Anti-Netanyahu parties sign pact aimed at replacing government
04:36
Trump: Iran’s seven-day truce proposal ‘not acceptable’
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Kraft dumps Macklemore from Sheeran tour: Cancel culture or good business?
James Sinkinson