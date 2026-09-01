Israel Cancer Research Fund announces $5.35 million in new grants

Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) has announced $5.35 million in new cancer research grants for the 2026-27 funding year, supporting 38 research projects led by scientists at institutions across Israel. These new commitments are being supported by ICRF International/US, ICRF Israel and ICRF Toronto.

The new awards bring ICRF’s lifetime investment to just under $109 million across more than 3,000 cancer research grants since 1975, supporting Israeli scientists whose discoveries have helped advance cancer research and improve patient care worldwide.

With 57 additional renewing grants, ICRF will support 95 active research grants during the 2026-27 funding year, representing $5.84 million in research funding. The new awards represent a $7.25 million total multiyear investment.

“Every grant we fund represents an investment in the scientists and ideas that can change the future of cancer,” said Alan Herman, ICRF executive director. “We are proud to support Israel’s extraordinary scientific community, from emerging researchers establishing their careers to internationally recognized leaders and to help turn bold ideas into discoveries that have the potential to improve the lives of patients around the world.”

Investing in the next generation of cancer research

The new grants reflect the breadth of cancer research taking place across Israel. ICRF-supported scientists are pursuing new approaches in artificial intelligence, advanced imaging, liquid biopsy, genomics and single-cell analysis, microbiome research, immunotherapy, precision medicine and the fundamental biology of cancer.

Among this year’s awards are:

Lucio Frydman, Ph.D., Weizmann Institute of Science, Research Professorship Grant

“Integrated Metabolic and Microstructural MRI for Early Cancer Detection”

ICRF’s Research Professorship recognizes accomplished investigators whose work has made significant contributions to our understanding of cancer. Frydman is using advanced MRI technologies to develop noninvasive methods for detecting and characterizing cancers at an earlier stage. His research integrates metabolic and structural imaging to identify high-risk lesions and potentially reduce the need for invasive biopsies.

Irit Ben Aharon, M.D., Ph.D., Rambam Health Care Campus, Research Professorship Grant

“In Utero Chemotherapy During Pregnancy: Studying Short- and Long-Term Effects from Epigenetics to Pathogenesis”

Ben Aharon’s research addresses an increasingly important clinical challenge: how to safely treat cancer during pregnancy while protecting both mother and fetus. Her work examines the short- and long-term effects of chemotherapy exposure in utero, including potential impacts on the heart, reproductive system, placenta and developing child. The research could ultimately help guide treatment and long-term care for children exposed to cancer therapy before birth.

Liran Shlush, M.D., Ph.D., Weizmann Institute of Science, Project Grant

“A Peripheral Blood Single-Cell Platform for Diagnostic and Mechanistic Analysis of Acute Leukemias”

Project Grants support high-merit research led by established investigators. Shlush is developing a minimally invasive liquid biopsy approach using advanced single-cell technologies to analyze thousands of individual cells from a patient’s blood. The goal is to identify leukemia cells, monitor how disease changes over time and potentially reduce the need for repeated bone marrow biopsies while enabling more precise diagnosis and treatment.

Asael Roichman, Ph.D., Bar-Ilan University, Career Development Award

“Deciphering Diet and Microbiome Interactions that Shape Anticancer Drug Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy”

ICRF’s Career Development Awards help emerging Israeli scientists establish independent research careers. Roichman, selected as an ICRF 50th Anniversary Career Development Award recipient, is investigating how diet and gut bacteria influence the way cancer drugs are processed and work in the body. His research could help explain why patients respond differently to the same treatment and ultimately contribute to more personalized and effective cancer therapies.

ICRF’s grant-review process

ICRF grants are selected through a peer-review process modeled after the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Proposals are evaluated by scientists and oncologists through ICRF’s Scientific Review Panel based on scientific merit, innovation, the qualifications of the investigator and the potential to advance cancer research.

ICRF supports scientists at every stage of their careers through three core grant categories: Career Development Awards, Project Grants and Research Professorships. For more than five decades, ICRF-funded scientists have contributed to major advances in cancer research, including discoveries involving DNA methylation, BRCA, RAD51, targeted therapies, immunotherapy and cancer detection and treatment. ICRF-funded researchers have also contributed to the development of FDA-approved cancer therapies including Gleevec, Doxil and Velcade.

ICRF continues to invest in the next generation of cancer research, supporting ideas, scientists and innovative research in Israel with the potential to improve cancer detection, treatment and patient care.