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Israel Cancer Research Fund

Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) supports the best and brightest scientists conducting groundbreaking cancer research in Israel. For 50 years, ICRF has provided more than $100 million for over 2,800 grants to outstanding Israeli cancer researchers. ICRF’s work collectively focuses on all different types of cancer, and many awardees are responsible for major breakthroughs. Our goal is to end the suffering caused by cancer while ensuring that Israel remains a leader in science and a beacon of hope for the world.
Microscope research science
The Wire
Israel Cancer Research Fund surpasses $100 million in total funding as new grants are awarded
“We’re not just celebrating 50 years—we’re investing in the next 50 and beyond,” said executive director Alan Herman.
Sep. 18, 2025
non small cell lung carcinoma
The Wire
Lung Cancer Research Foundation joins forces with Israel Cancer Research Fund
Groups partner on research project to test innovative new treatment for KRAS-mutant cancer being developed at Hebrew University.
Feb. 18, 2025
Israel Cancer Research Fund
The Wire
Israel Cancer Research Fund appoints Arnold Baskies, MD, FACS, as new chair
A renowned cancer science and patient advocate, he joins the largest nongovernmental supporter of cancer research in Israel as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Feb. 6, 2025
The Wire
Beryl Chernov Named National Executive Director OF THE ISRAEL CANCER RESEARCH FUND (ICRF)
Chernov has held the position of Executive Director of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City for 19 years.
Feb. 17, 2021
The Wire
Jason Alexander to host ICRF gala
The famed actor will emcee the Israel Cancer Research Fund’s Aug. 5 virtual gala.
Jul. 19, 2020