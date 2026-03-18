Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) supports the best and brightest scientists conducting groundbreaking cancer research in Israel. For 50 years, ICRF has provided more than $100 million for over 2,800 grants to outstanding Israeli cancer researchers. ICRF’s work collectively focuses on all different types of cancer, and many awardees are responsible for major breakthroughs. Our goal is to end the suffering caused by cancer while ensuring that Israel remains a leader in science and a beacon of hope for the world.